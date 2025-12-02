Barcelona transfer news: Barca track teenage talent Antonio Nusa as Rashford alternative

Although we are only halfway through the season, Barcelona's management are already working intensively on the squad for the 2026-27 campaign. Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco have a clear plan. Bring in a new centre-back and an elite striker.

However, a big question mark hangs over the winger position, where an interesting generational battle is emerging. Marcus Rashford versus Norwegian supertalent Antonio Nusa.

The Catalans must solve key positions in 2026. Following Inigo Martinez's summer departure and Robert Lewandowski's expected departure after this season, a centre-back and striker are priority number one. Nevertheless, Barcelona have sent their best scouts to monitor a winger reinforcement.

Mission to San Siro: Antonio Nusa scouting

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Barcelona have intensified their interest in Antonio Nusa, Leipzig's 20-year-old star. According to Spanish newspaper Sport, the player was carefully monitored during the last international break.

Joao Amaral, Barcelona's new head of scouting and Deco's right-hand man, went into action. He was personally present at the San Siro stadium, where Nusa featured in World Cup qualifying. The young Norwegian did not disappoint. He secured starts in victories over Estonia and Italy and even scored a goal against the Azzurri.

Experienced Rashford or hungry youth?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Interest in Nusa is directly linked to Marcus Rashford's future. For some reason, Rashford is still seen as a young talent, but he no longer is. He is 28 years old, and experience is therefore on his side. The Englishman is at Barcelona on loan from Manchester United and the club will have to decide closer to summer whether to sign him permanently.

If Barcelona decided not to sign Rashford, or if PSG were to outbid them, Nusa is the main candidate for his place. The Norwegian is eight years younger than Rashford. Moreover, Barcelona were interested in the Norwegian back in summer 2024 before his move to Leipzig. He is regarded as a difference-maker with enormous potential.

Although the management must primarily invest in a Lewandowski replacement and the centre of defence, Antonio Nusa remains high on the Catalan club's wish list. If the financial situation allows, he could arrive at Camp Nou. Either as a replacement for Rashford, or in the ideal scenario as hungry competition for him.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.