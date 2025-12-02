Cameroon: Samuel Eto'o bans Andre Onana from AFCON!

By Axel Clody | 02 Dec 2025 15:12 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 15:40

Barely re-elected president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), Samuel Eto'o has excluded manager Marc Brys and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Cameroon's plans for AFCON 2025.

Thunderbolt! Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) president Eto'o has sacked Marc Brys from his position as Cameroon manager. The news broke this Monday, during an official statement from the emergency committee.

Eto'o sacks Marc Brys and appoints his replacement

Appointed in his place, new manager Martin Ntoungou Mpile and his assistant David Pagou, two local coaches whom Eto'o had briefly tried to impose in 2024, took the opportunity to unveil the list of players called up for AFCON which will start in exactly 20 days in Morocco (from 21st December to 18th January). And there are casualties.

Andre Onana ejected from AFCON 2025 list

? ????????: Andre Onana is not included in Cameroon's squad list for the AFCON. pic.twitter.com/jwXbCAizGJ — The Touchline | ? (@TouchlineX) December 1, 2025

Indeed, number one between the posts until now and a strong voice in the dressing room, Andre Onana has been ejected. Recently, the Trabzonspor goalkeeper had spoken about Eto'o in the third person during a TikTok live, confirming in subtext the persistent chill between the two men.

Perceived as a fervent supporter of Brys as well, emblematic captain Vincent Aboubakar does not escape the sweep. Likewise for Michael Ngadeu and also Martin Hongla.

Sports Ministry could contest Marc Brys's dismissal

Brys had been on the hot seat for several weeks, following Cameroon's elimination from the 2026 World Cup race. In the wake of this failure, Eto'o was already working to sack Brys, who has been in open warfare with the star since his recruitment solely by the Sports Ministry.

And on Saturday, the speech delivered by the former striker just after his re-election for the next four years at the head of Fecafoot left little room for doubt. "No player will be above Cameroon any more. No manager will be above Cameroon any more. Whoever wants to defend Cameroon's shirt must accept that Cameroon is above him. If he does not accept it, I will take my responsibilities," Eto'o threatened.

It remains to be seen what the Sports Ministry's reaction will be, as they hold the purse strings and probably do not see it that way. The Minsep will doubtless try to keep Brys at all costs. With 20 days to go until AFCON, the atmosphere has never been so explosive within Cameroonian football...

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.