Preview: Lazio vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 02 Dec 2025 14:45 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 15:17

Meeting for the second time in five days, Lazio and AC Milan will clash in the Coppa Italia on Thursday evening.

Now vying for a place in the cup quarter-finals, Milan edged a tense league game last week - but this time they must travel to Rome.

Match preview

Denied by Rafael Leao's decisive goal - plus the magnificence of Mike Maignan and a controversial VAR call - Lazio lost 1-0 at San Siro on Saturday.

Both Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri and Lazio assistant Marco Ianni were dismissed for dissent as the referee ruled against giving the Biancocelesti a late penalty, so they ultimately left Lombardy empty-handed.

Having previously been beaten there by Inter, their only defeats since September's Derby della Capitale have both come at San Siro.

They have also gone almost 400 minutes without scoring an away goal, but the Rome club will have home advantage for this last-16 Coppa Italia tie, as they set off in search of an eighth cup triumph.

Maurizio Sarri's men - who sit eighth in Serie A, 10 points behind table-topping Milan - were spared the opening rounds due to a top-eight league finish last season.

Following Saturday's loss, Sarri has defeated Allegri just four times across 21 previous meetings, with the pair's rivalry going back 22 years, when they were both working down in Serie C2.

So, Lazio's head coach will seek a rare victory over his opposite number, who has won the Coppa more often than any other manager - five times to date.

Beating Lazio sent Milan top of the Serie A standings, where they are tied on points with reigning champions Napoli, while both Inter and Roma lurk just behind.

That success followed victory in this season's first Derby della Madonnina, where more heroics from captain Maignan kept the Rossoneri's title challenge on track.

Having now extended their unbeaten streak to 13 games - while posting a ninth clean sheet of the season - Allegri's men certainly look like strong contenders for the Scudetto.

Yet, due to a dismal finish last term, Milan - who will soon defend the Supercoppa Italiana - currently have no European football to contend with.

As a result, the Lombardy giants can afford to focus on a deep domestic cup run - particularly as their wait to lift the trophy dates back more than two decades.

With the winners of Thursday's game set to face either Parma or holders Bologna, the Rossoneri could meet their 2025 final conquerors in the quarter-finals.

So far in this season's Coppa Italia, Milan have eliminated Bari and Lecce - both at home, without conceding - but they must now head south for a tough last-16 tie.

Lazio form (all competitions):

W D W L W L

AC Milan Coppa Italia form:

W W

AC Milan form (all competitions):

D D W D W W

Team News

Lazio's absence list still features Samuel Gigot, Matteo Cancellieri, Nicolo Rovella and Danilo Cataldi, while Taty Castellanos has just returned from a seven-week layoff.

He was only fit enough for the bench on Saturday, so either Tijjani Noslin or Boulaye Dia should deputise, despite failing the latter to score since replacing Castellanos up front.

Facing a difficult league game against Bologna this weekend, Sarri could rotate his thin squad, meaning more minutes for fringe players such as Pedro and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Meanwhile, Allegri is expected to name a relatively strong XI - albeit his attacking options may be limited.

With two goals in the cup - and seven from 10 club appearances this season - Christian Pulisic is undoubtedly a key man for Milan, but he may not be fit to start on Thursday.

The USA star has been plagued by muscular injuries of late, joining fellow forward Santiago Gimenez on the sidelines, so Leao and Christopher Nkunku could continue as the visitors' front pair.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Mandas; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Tavares; Guendouzi, Belahyane, Basic; Pedro, Noslin, Zaccagni

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Ricci, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan; Nkunku, Leao

We say: Lazio 0-1 AC Milan

A single goal separated the sides on Saturday, and they have both kept several clean sheets this season.

Even if the personnel changes, a similar outcome should be expected, with Milan securing cup progress at Stadio Olimpico.

