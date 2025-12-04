Preview: Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 04 Dec 2025 20:30 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 21:14

Fresh off a second points deduction leaving them further adrift at the bottom of the Championship table, Sheffield Wednesday head to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The visitors now sit on -10 points following four straight defeats, while their hosts sit 18th in a winless run of their own.

Match preview

Blackburn return to action on Saturday aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship in the midst of a three-match winless run.

The 2025-26 term has been a relatively tough one for Valerien Ismael's side so far, having earned 21 points from their first 18 outings, winning six and losing nine of those.

Their struggles have come at Ewood Park, with only two sides in England's second tier recording fewer than Rovers' five points in nine home matches, winning just one of those and suffering five defeats.

Following a home loss to Queens Park Rangers and an away draw with Wrexham, Ismael's men hosted Ipswich Town in a rearranged fixture on Tuesday and looked set to take all three points thanks to Andri Gudjohnsen's 76th-minute opener, only for Sindre Walle Egeli to force a share of the spoils deep into injury time.

Now sitting four points above the drop zone and four outside of the top half after 18 matches, Blackburn Rovers will hope to correct their poor home record and kickstart a climb up the division with a win on Saturday.

© Imago

Their visitors, meanwhile, go in search of a second victory of what has been a difficult league campaign, and one that is only getting tougher.

Heading into the season with a small squad, multiple embargoes and off-field issues, Sheffield Wednesday have since entered administration and been served with deductions totalling 18 points.

The most recent of those came on Monday, leaving the Owls at the bottom of the table on -10 points, having won one and 12 of their first 18 matches under Henrik Pedersen.

They head into Saturday's trip in a four-match losing run, having returned from the international break with losses to Sheffield United and Millwall before losing 3-2 to Preston North End last weekend despite twice leading in the first half thanks to Charlie McNeill's brace.

Now trailing 23rd spot by 23 points and 21st by 27, but with optimism as a change of ownership enforced by administration nears, Sheffield Wednesday will aim to record a first league victory since mid-September on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

WLWLDD

Sheffield Wednesday Championship form:

DDLLLL

Team News

© Imago

Blackburn Rovers remain without goalkeeper Balazs Toth, defenders Hayden Carter and Scott Wharton, midfielder Kristi Montgomery and attacker Augustus Kargbo on Saturday due to ongoing injuries.

Key attacker Todd Cantwell was fit to make his first substitute appearance since an early October injury in midweek, though, and he should continue his recovery by featuring off the bench again.

Andri Gudjohnsen will lead the line with confidence, having scored three goals in the last four Championship games, and should again have support from Yuki Ohashi and Ryoya Morishita.

Sheffield Wednesday remain hit by injuries, with Di'Shon Bernard, Ernie Weaver, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki and George Brown still sidelined, while key defender Max Lowe also missed Saturday's loss to Preston.

Goalkeeper Pierce Charles was fit to return for the Under-21s in midweek after a long injury layoff, though, and he may return between the sticks, while defender Dominic Iorfa is back available after suspension.

Charlie McNeill will continue in the attack after netting his first two Championship goals last weekend, with Jamal Lowe, Bailey Cadamarteri, Ike Ugbo and new arrival Nathan Redmond also competing for spots.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Miller, McLoughlin, Pratt; Alebiosu, Forshaw, Gardner-Hickman, Hedges; Morishita; Ohashi, Gudjohnsen

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Charles; Iorfa, Otegbayo, Palmer; Fusire, Valery, Bannan, Ingelsson, Amass; McNeill, J Lowe

We say: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Blackburn Rovers have been poor on home turf, but Saturday presents their best chance to begin correcting that against a Sheffield Wednesday side struggling for depth and quality.

With their thin squad continuously taking hits from a busy schedule, we cannot see the Owls prevailing on the road.

