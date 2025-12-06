Preview: Monaco vs Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 06 Dec 2025 22:32 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 23:03

Meeting for the seventh time in a UEFA competition, Monaco will welcome Galatasaray to Stade Louis II on Tuesday for matchday six in the Champions League.

Heading into this clash, Les Monegasques are 23rd in the League Phase table following a 2-2 draw at Pafos, putting them three points below the Turks, who are 14th after a 1-0 defeat versus Union Saint-Gilloise.

Match preview

In a game that appeared to be in their control throughout, Monaco were once again left disapointed on matchday five, conceding an own goal two minutes from the end in Cyprus.

That has their hopes of making the Champions League knockout phase in jeopardy as they enter this contest only above that line on goal difference with three matches remaining.

At home, this side are unbeaten in their last three group matches in this tournament, though Sebastien Pocognoli’s men have yet to win at Stade Louis II in the League Phase this season.

The Principality club have points in their last four Champions League matches and have suffered only four defeats in their previous 16 UEFA club competitions.

So far this season, they have suffered just two competitive defeats at home but will enter this encounter with two losses from their last three games played in Monaco.

Four of their previous five European matches in the Principality versus Turkish opposition have gone the way of Monaco, while they have won two of their three meetings at Stade Louis II against the record 25-time Turkish Super Lig champions.

© Imago / Agency

After a series of comfortable results for Galatasaray, the Turkish club hit a wall against Saint-Gilloise, who were previously managed this season by Pocognoli.

Their previous Champions League defeat ended a seven-match home unbeaten run for them in this competition, and on Tuesday, they can win consecutive away games in this phase of the tournament for the first time since 2012.

Okan Buruk’s men will enter this encounter with points in four of their previous five away matches across all competitions, but also winless in those last two outings.

They have scored first in both of their away contests in the competition this season, with two different results, losing 5-1 at Frankfurt on matchday one and defeating Ajax 3-0 in early November.

Getting results in France has proven difficult for this club, who have won just two of their previous 11 away contests in Europe against Ligue 1 opposition, suffering seven defeats over that stretch.

Their only victory in the Principality came the first time they visited Monaco in this competition, beating them 1-0 in the opening leg of that European Cup quarter-final tie and eventually advancing 2-1 on aggregate.

Monaco Champions League form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Galatasaray Champions League form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

A calf strain will likely keep Eric Dier out of the Monaco fold on Tuesday, while Aleksandr Golovin and Mohammed Salisu are both on shaky ground, as each are a yellow card away from suspension.

Takumi Minamino has two goals in his last three competitive fixtures, including the opener against Pafos, with Folarin Balogun scoring his second of the competition as well.

Due to a shoulder issue, Galatasaray will likely be missing Enes Buyuk for this game, former Monaco defenders Ismail Jakobs and Wilfried Singo are dealing with a calf and hamstring strain, respectively, while Kaan Ayhan is doubtful because of a groin injury.

Arda Unyay, Eren Elmali and Metehan Baltaci will all be suspended on matchday five, while Victor Osimhen will try to add to his tally, netting six goals in their last three Champions League affairs, including a hat trick in their previous away match.

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Henrique, Kehrer, Salisu; Teze, Camara, Pogba, Minamino; Akliouche, Golovin; Balogun

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Bardakci, Sanchez; Torreira, Gurpuz, Sara; Sane, Gundogan, Yilmaz; Osimhen

We say: Monaco 1-1 Galatasaray

Monaco consistently seem to find ways to drop points, and we believe that their crisis in confidence will cost them once again on matchday six.

