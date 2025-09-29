Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Liverpool, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

With Liverpool looking to emphatically respond to their Premier League disappointment, the Reds will travel to face Galatasaray on Tuesday at RAMS Park in the second round of Champions League fixtures.

In the first round of fixtures, the hosts were trounced 5-1 on September 18 by Eintracht Frankfurt, whereas the visitors beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 on September 17.

Galatasaray won 1-0 against Alanyaspor on Friday, while Liverpool lost 2-1 against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and their first-half performance was concerning.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Galatasaray wins: 1

Draws: 2

Liverpool wins: 1

Liverpool and Galatasaray have rarely met in European competition, though all four of their encounters have come after the turn of the century, with both sides winning one match each.

The first meeting between the clubs took place in February 2002 in the Champions League at Anfield, with both drawing 0-0, though the English side ultimately progressed from the second group stage of the competition.

Emile Heskey would rescue a point against the Turkish Super Lig side in the reverse fixture in 2001-02 when he netted an equaliser in the 79th minute, cancelling out Radu Niculescu's opener that was scored eight minutes prior for the home team.

A Peter Crouch brace and a strike from L uis Garcia gave the Reds a 3-0 lead by the 52nd minute when they faced Cim-Bom in September 2006 in the Champions League again, but two quickfire goals from Umit Karan made the last half hour unnecessarily nervy.

Galatasaray would get their revenge in December that year when they beat Liverpool 3-2 in Turkey, coming from behind after Robbie Fowler had given the visitors a 22nd-minute lead.

Despite losing that clash, the Merseysiders topped their group while their opponents finished last, and the Reds would go on to lose 2-1 in the Champions League final against AC Milan in May 2007.

Last four meetings

Feb 20, 2002: Liverpool 0-0 Galatasaray (Champions League)

Feb 26, 2002: Galatasaray 1-1 Liverpool (Champions League)

Sep 27, 2006: Liverpool 3-2 Galatasaray (Champions League)

Dec 05, 2006: Galatasaray 3-2 Liverpool (Champions League)

