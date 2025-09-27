Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Galatasaray face Premier League leaders Liverpool in the Champions League at Rams Park on Tuesday.

Premier League champions Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they travel to Rams Park to take on Super Lig title-holders Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds took all three points on matchday one in a dramatic five-goal thriller with Atletico Madrid at Anfield that saw Virgil van Dijk score a stoppage-time winner after Marcos Llorente's brace levelled the game.

As for Galatasaray, they were thrashed 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt last Thursday despite initially taking the lead eight minutes into the match when Leroy Sane set up Yunus Akgun.

Here, Sports Mole provides all of the details you need to know about how to catch Tuesday's Champions League action.

What time does Galatasaray vs. Liverpool kick off?

The Merseysiders will kick off against Cimbom at 8:00pm on Tuesday evening for UK viewers (10:00pm local time in Turkey).

Where is Galatasaray vs. Liverpool being played?

This clash will be hosted at Rams Park, the 53,978 capacity-stadium that has been home to Gala since 2011.

The venue was ranked by the World Economic Forum as the second-most environmentally friendly stadium in the world, and features a hybrid grass (a blend of natural grass reinforced with synthetic fibres) playing surface.

How to watch Galatasaray vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

This clash will not be broadcast on UK television channels, but will instead by available on Amazon Prime Video as part of their package to show their pick of Champions League action on Tuesdays.

Streaming

Fans can stream the game via Amazon's Prime Video app, available on Android and iOS devices, as well as games consoles and smart TVs.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Prime Video app shortly after full time, as well as on the clubs' in-house services: ALL RED Video and Galatasaray TV.

Who will win Galatasaray vs. Liverpool?

Gala manager Okan Buruk will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last week's dismal result, and his team could come into this game with some confidence after consecutive wins in the Super Lig.

However, danger-man Victor Osimhen is still not fully fit as he works his way back from an ankle issue he developed on international duty, but he could contribute after playing 10 minutes off the bench against Alanyaspor on Friday.

Arne Slot's Reds were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, a game in which the Merseysiders' customary late goal - provided this time by Federico Chiesa - was not enough to stop Eddie Nketiah from taking all three points for the Eagles with an even-later 97th-minute strike.

That being said, the visitors will have Hugo Ekitike back in contention after he missed the trip to Selhurst Park due to a red card that he earned for taking his shirt off in celebration against Championship side Southampton.

The Frenchman could be a difference-maker on Tuesday considering that he has registered four goals and one assist across 446 Reds minutes this season - a rate of one contribution every 89.2 minutes - and he will be out to regain Slot's trust.



