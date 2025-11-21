Barcelona receive an offer from Besiktas for experienced goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to a report.

The Germany international has not played this season, having undergone a back operation over the summer, but he is now back in training, and a return to action is not too far off for the 33-year-old.

Ter Stegen has made 422 appearances for Barcelona since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, but he has only featured on nine occasions since the end of the 2023-24 season due to injury problems.

The experienced goalkeeper was out with a serious knee injury between September 2024 and April 2025, and he has now lost his spot as the number one stopper at the club.

Joan Garcia was signed by Barcelona over the summer to become the new first choice, although the 24-year-old has not featured since the end of September due to a knee injury, with Wojciech Szczesny recently operating between the sticks for the Catalan giants.

Besiktas 'make offer' for Ter Stegen

Ter Stegen's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs believed to be considering moves for the goalkeeper during the January transfer window.

According to Sport, Besiktas have made an offer to loan Ter Stegen for the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, with the opportunity to sign him on a permanent basis for €8m (£7m) next summer.

Besiktas are said to have been in touch with Barcelona and Ter Stegen during the recent transfer window, but the German's back operation ended his chances of leaving.

Galatasaray are also thought to be keen, and Ter Stegen is determined to secure regular action in the second half of the season in order to ensure that he represents Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Should Barcelona let Ter Stegen leave in January?

Ter Stegen has a contract at Camp Nou until June 2028, and in form, he remains one of the best goalkeepers in world football, but injuries have taken their toll of late.

It is clear that Barcelona want to move forward with Garcia as their number one, and having a player of Ter Stegen's stature on the bench is far from an ideal situation.

As a result, a mid-season exit on loan with a view to a permanent transfer next summer makes a lot of sense, and teams from the Premier League, including Chelsea and Manchester United, are also believed to be keeping a close eye on the situation.