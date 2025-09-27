Liverpool's perfect start to the 2025-26 Premier League season comes to an end in the most extraordinary circumstances as Crystal Palace leave it incredibly late to triumph 2-1 over the Reds at Selhurst Park.

Tipped to face their toughest test of the season so far in West London, the champions were not only given a good run for their money by the FA Cup winners, but thoroughly outplayed in the first half.

Oliver Glasner's men only had a close-range Ismaila Sarr strike to show for their efforts before half time, but the hosts could have easily found themselves four or five ahead had it not been for the woodwork and an inspired Alisson Becker.

The Reds should have been indebted to the Brazilian for their customary late intervention in the 87th minute, where substitute Federico Chiesa had seemingly stolen a point for the Reds, but there would be another injury-time twist to the tale.

With seven minutes of added time on the clock, Eddie Nketiah converted a long throw-in to propel the Eagles to a special success, thus lifting them to second in the Premier League table behind Arne Slot's side.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

How the tables turn.

It was only a matter of time before Liverpool's 80+ luck ran out, but just when it seemed that the Reds had pulled off their latest captivating comeback, Palace pulled an ace from their sleeve to claim an ultimately deserved three points.

The Eagles could - and maybe should - have been out of sight before the half-time whistle blew, and to their credit, Liverpool did make marked improvements just before Chiesa seemingly saved the day.

However, Slot's men - who had not won any of their first five PL games of the season convincingly by any stretch - had their wings clipped by Eddie the Eagle, and Palace now proudly boast the only unbeaten record left in the top-flight campaign.

Just how far can Glasner take this Eagles side? Now unbeaten in 18 games and playing the champions off the park, the Palace faithful should dare to dream the biggest dreams.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS

9th min: Crystal Palace 1-0 Liverpool (Ismaila Sarr)

Corner chaos from Crystal Palace!

The Reds fail to properly deal with a delivery to the back post, where Ryan Gravenberch inadvertently heads down for Sarr to fire home from inside the six-yard box.

87th min: Crystal Palace 1-1 Liverpool (Federico Chiesa)

The Liverpool late show has arrived in West London!

Chiesa comes up with even more late heroics for the champions, arriving in the right place to fire into the left-hand side of the net, and Liverpool also survive a VAR check for a potential Mohamed Salah handball.

90+7 min: Crystal Palace 2-1 Liverpool (Eddie Nketiah)

MAN OF THE MATCH - ALISSON BECKER

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. LIVERPOOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Crystal Palace 28%-72% Liverpool

Shots: Crystal Palace 16-20 Liverpool

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 7-4 Liverpool

Corners: Crystal Palace 2-6 Liverpool

Fouls: Crystal Palace 10-8 Liverpool

BEST STATS



Ismaïla Sarr has scored 5 goals against Liverpool. Aston Villa are the only side that he has scored more against (8) in his career. A thorn in their side. ? pic.twitter.com/2Vwa2AxtBE

— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 27, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool now turn their attention to Champions League matters as they make the long trip to Galatasaray on Tuesday, before Saturday's Premier League blockbuster with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Palace open their Conference League league-phase campaign against Ukraine's Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday, before travelling to Everton on Sunday afternoon in the top flight.

