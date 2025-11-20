Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Galatasaray and Genclerbirligi, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The Turkish Super Lig resumes after the international break with defending champions and league leaders Galatasaray looking to respond swiftly to their first defeat of the campaign as they host Genclerbirligi at Rams Park on Saturday.

Cimbom saw their unbeaten league run halted by a 1-0 loss at Kocaelispor before the break, and they now aim to reset, regroup, and bring an end to a two-match winless streak.

Match preview

Losing is never ideal, and losing just before an international break can heighten frustration – yet Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk suggested the timing may have been a blessing, openly admitting fatigue had crept into his side.

Before the defeat in Kocaeli, the Istanbul club had played six matches across all competitions in rapid succession, collecting four wins, one draw before the loss to Kocaelispor, and their only other defeat across all competitions came against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

However, Buruk must now contend with the absence of star striker Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian forward, whose finish in the defeat was ruled out for a marginal offside, sustained an injury during international duty.

With the title race tightening, Galatasaray must navigate a crucial spell without one of their most decisive players, with the chasing pack closing in fast.

Despite their recent wobble, the Lions remain top of the Super Lig, although their cushion over second-placed Fenerbahce has shrunk to a single point following a goalless draw with Trabzonspor and the loss to Kocaelispor.

The margin for error is now minimal, and they will be keen to extend their dominant run against Genclerbirligi, having beaten them in three straight fixtures without conceding.

The last time the sides met was in 2021, and Genclerbirligi’s most recent victory in this matchup dates back to 2018 when they triumphed 1-0.

Winning at Rams Park has proven an even greater challenge for the Ankara club, who last triumphed there in 2013 – still, they travel with a lift in confidence after claiming a much-needed 2-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir before the break.

That result, in only Volkan Demirel’s second match in charge, lifted the Youth out of the relegation zone, and the manager has already promised a stronger, fitter side after the international break, hoping those improvements translate into a resilient performance in Istanbul.

Their away form remains a concern, with just four points collected from 24 available, but the memorable victory at Besiktas last month offers at least some encouragement that they can compete on big stages.

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

Galatasaray will be without Osimhen again as he begins another spell on the sidelines, as the club revealed that he will spend four weeks on the sideline, which will see the Nigerian miss the high-stakes clash against Fenerbahce on December 1.

In his absence, Mauro Icardi is expected to lead the attack, and it remains to be seen whether Buruk maintains a two-striker setup.

Ilkay Gundogan may return after missing recent weeks with a calf problem, but Yunus Akgun, Berkan Kutlu, and Kaan Ayhan are all ruled out through injury.

Genclerbirligi will be missing Pedro Pereira due to suspension, while Dal Varesanovic and Peter Etebo remain out with muscle injuries.

Long-term absentees Emirhan Unal, Moussa Kyabou, Abdullah Sahindere, and Ensar Kemaloglu are also unavailable.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Singo, Sanchez, Unyay, Jakobs; Lemina, Torreira; Sane, Sara, Yimaz; Icardi

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Erenturk; Kelven, Zuzek, Goutas, Hanousek; Dele-Bashiru, Ulgun; Gurpuz, Koita, Tongya; Niang

We say: Galatasaray 3-1 Genclerbirligi

Galatasaray are strong favourites to return to winning ways, especially at Rams Park where they have been dominant all season.

Even without Osimhen, their attacking depth and superior quality in midfield should give them control of the match – while Genclerbirligi arrive with renewed confidence after beating Basaksehir, their poor away record and extensive injury list make this a tall order.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Joshua Cole Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email