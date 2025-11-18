Barcelona transfer news: Five strikers emerge as Barcelona eye Robert Lewandowski succession

Robert Lewandowski is nearing the end of his journey with FC Barcelona. The Catalan club want to replace him, and five centre-forwards stand out. One of them, however, seems to have the advantage.

As relayed on X by Fabrizio Romano, the 37-year-old Pole has no intention of leaving this winter, nor of retiring. Less important in Catalonia than in the past - five starts this season - the former Bayern Munich player nevertheless wishes to find himself in a position of strength in the summer 2026 transfer window, by being free to commit to the club of his choice, for free. His contract with Barca ends in June 2026.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club are for their part looking for his successor. Five players stand out, including one in particular.

Harry Kane, Barca's big coup?

The 32-year-old Englishman has been linked with Barca for several weeks now. According to Sport, Harry Kane is applying for the Pole's succession. To extract him from Bayern Munich, they will nevertheless need to reach his release clause, which is €65m (£57m).

Given the Spanish outfit's financial difficulties over several seasons, a transfer of this magnitude is not guaranteed. But Kane's will could do the rest.

Victor Osimhen, a comeback for Barca?

Exiled in Turkey since 2024, will the 26-year-old Nigerian quickly find a top five European league? Victor Osimhen can in any case have hope towards FC Barcelona, if the Catalan club fail in their priority targets.

The former Napoli and LOSC player keeps his form and goalscoring touch with Galatasaray - nine goals in 12 matches this season - but dreams not so secretly of a return to a major European club. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is €75m (£66m).

Interested in the Borussia Dortmund player, according to Sport, FC Barcelona have been set his price, which is €60m (£51.2m). Serhou Guirassy is held in high esteem by Dortmund, who do not intend to part with him without resistance.

It must be said that the striker has been on fire since his 2024 transfer, in exchange for €18m (£15.5m) - the international has scored 45 times in 65 appearances. Nevertheless, if Barca decided to pounce on the Guinea international, it could constitute a small surprise, the former Rennes player being rather underestimated in Europe.

Etta Eyong, a gem for Barca?

According to Sport, Barca know the price to pay for the Cameroonian, namely €30m (£25.6m). His market value is lower according to Transfermarkt (€20m/£17m), but the 22-year-old young striker promises a good resale if his progress remains constant. It should be noted that the Levante player is highly courted, notably in England, by Manchester United and Manchester City.

Julian Alvarez, Barca's priority

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 25-year-old Argentine is FC Barcelona's number one target for Robert Lewandowski's succession. Bought for €75m (£66m) from Manchester City in 2024, Julian Alvarez has delivered at Atletico Madrid, being effective in front of goal - 38 goals and 12 assists in 78 appearances.

Under contract until June 2030, the international is gaining value - €100m (£88m) according to Transfermarkt - and does not seem in a hurry to leave, whilst his agent has denied departure rumours. Given his value, we can still doubt that Barca will achieve their aims in Julian Alvarez's case.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.