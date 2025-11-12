Barcelona allegedly make Bayern Munich centre-forward Harry Kane their leading target to replace Robert Lewandowski next summer.

Barcelona have reportedly made Bayern Munich centre-forward Harry Kane their leading target to replace Robert Lewandowski at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Lewandowski scored a treble in Barcelona's 4-2 success over Celta Vigo last time out to make it seven goals in nine La Liga appearances this season, while the Poland international has 108 goals and 20 assists in 159 appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions.

The 37-year-old's contract is due to expire next summer, though, and Barcelona are not believed to be planning to offer an extension, with the experienced striker set to become available on a free.

According to The Guardian, the La Liga champions have made Kane their number one choice to replace Lewandowski.

The striker has another two years left to run on his contract at Allianz Arena, but the release clause in his deal decreases each year, and it is believed that he could be available for £57m at the end of the season.

Barcelona 'identify' Kane as ideal Lewandowski replacement

Kane's record since arriving at Bayern is staggering, scoring 108 goals and registering 29 assists in 113 appearances for the club, including 23 goals and three assists in 17 outings this term.

Bayern won the Bundesliga title last season and are viewed to be among the favourites for Champions League glory this term, with Kane in spectacular form.

Manchester United have also been linked with the striker, although the fact that the Red Devils signed Benjamin Sesko over the summer makes a switch unrealistic next year.

Kane still has ambitions of becoming the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer; as it stands, the England captain has 213 goals in the competition, short of Alan Shearer's record of 260.

Bayern will be determined to keep Kane at Allianz Arena

Last month, Kane said that he "could definitely" see himself staying with Bayern beyond the end of his current deal.

“In terms of staying longer, I could definitely see that,” Kane told the Bundesliga's official website. "Right now, I would say we’re in a fantastic moment.

“I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet, but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk.”

However, Barcelona are believed to be confident that they would be able to turn Kane's head, with the Englishman having the chance to play for another of the elite clubs in world football.