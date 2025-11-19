Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly likely to receive a proposal from a European giant for Jhon Arias over the coming days.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly expected to receive further interest in Jhon Arias over the coming days.

When the West Midlands outfit paid in the region of £19m to sign the playmaker from Fluminense during the summer transfer window, it was hoped that he would emerge as a suitable alternative to Matheus Cunha.

Instead, the 28-year-old has failed to contribute a goal or assist from nine starts and three substitute appearances in all competitions.

With Rob Edwards having replaced Vitor Pereira in the Molineux dugout, it remains to be seen whether the Colombia international will receive a new lease of life under the Englishman.

However, as per AS Colombia, Arias could receive a number of offers at the turn of the year.

Which European giant wants to sign Arias?

The report claims that Galatasaray are readying an approach for Arias and they could be in a position to put forward a proposal over the coming days.

This alleged admiration comes just a week after it was suggested that Brazilian clubs Palmeiras and Flamengo also had ambitions to sign the player.

When Arias moved to the Premier League, he was said to be determined to make an impact in Europe after spending his entire career in South America.

Nevertheless, it appears that he will have options available to him in January, leaving Wolves with decisions to make over his short and long-term future.

How will Wolves handle Arias interest?

At a time when Wolves sit at the bottom of the Premier League table, Edwards will naturally want to make his own signings once January comes around.

One potential stumbling block is Wolves having already filled their quota of foreign spots in their squad and are currently limited to domestic-based additions.

Parting ways with Arias would free up space for Wolves to scour far and wide for an alternative attacker should they so wish.

Wolves would only consider a sale if they are able to recoup close to the fee that they shelled out, while a loan exit for a substantial loan sum cannot be ruled out at this stage.