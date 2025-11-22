Manchester United are allegedly in advanced talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a January move for Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes.

There has recently been speculation surrounding the 24-year-old's future, with a number of clubs believed to be keen on the ex-Flamengo midfielder.

Man United are known admirers of Gomes, and various reports of late have claimed that the 20-time English champions are considering making a move for him in the winter window.

According to Trivela, discussions between Man United and Wolves have progressed in recent days, and a switch to Old Trafford could occur during the January transfer market.

The report claims that Gomes is expected to make the move to Ruben Amorim's side in a deal worth £44m.

Man United 'set' to sign Gomes in January

Gomes has been one of Wolves' strongest performers in a disappointing campaign for the club, making 15 appearances in all competitions, providing one assist in the process.

The midfielder has turned out for his current side on 104 occasions since arriving from Flamengo in January 2023, scoring seven goals and registering four assists in the process.

Gomes is believed to be on the radar of a number of major clubs, but Man United are said to lead the race, with a switch potentially occurring at the start of 2026.

A move for the Brazilian would fuel suggestions that Kobbie Mainoo will be allowed to leave in January, as Napoli continue to be linked with a loan move for the Englishman in the winter market.

Gomes could replace Mainoo at Old Trafford

Mainoo is desperate for regular football in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign to stand a chance of securing a return to the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

A loan switch could be beneficial for all parties, although Man United would not sanction an exit unless a replacement is lined up, and Gomes's arrival could potentially give the green light for the 20-year-old to depart.

Casemiro is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer and could leave on a free transfer, while there is also uncertainty surrounding the futures of Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes.

Man United are expected to sign two new central midfielders in 2026, although a major arrival in that area of the field is unlikely to occur until next summer's transfer window.