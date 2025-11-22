Wolverhampton Wanderers do not get the new manager bounce they were hoping for as Rob Edward's debut ends in a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have slumped to their 10th loss of the season following a disappointing 2-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace at Molineux Stadium.

The hosts were hoping for a new manager bounce after recruiting Rob Edwards from Middlesbrough, but the difficult reality of the situation was unveiled in his first game as Wolves managed just one shot on target.

Palace, on the other hand, improved their unbeaten run to five games across all competitions as goals from Daniel Munoz and Yeremy Pino powered the Eagles up to fourth in the Premier League standings.

Oliver Glasner and his men have now accumulated 20 points this season and currently find themselves just six adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Forget survival. Wolves are now on a mission to avoid being the worst team in Premier League history.

Edwards swapped a promotion bid with Middlesbrough for arguably the toughest gig in the top tier of English football, and the 42-year-old now knows the full extent of his situation.

Wolves have become just the eighth team in Premier League history to go winless in their first 12 games of the season, with their survival hopes looking woefully bleak.

Having picked up just two points this season, it is becoming clear that the current crop of players at Molineux are well out of their depth - something we could all see coming after the series of high-profile departures last summer.

While Wolves are already pondering their future in the Championship, Crystal Palace are seemingly mounting an unprecedented Champions League bid.

Glasner's men endured a difficult spell in October when they lost three of their four games across all competitions, but the Eagles appear to have returned to their very best form, and they are now unbeaten in five.

WOLVES VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

Daniel Munoz goal vs. Wolves (63rd min, Wolves 0-1 Crystal Palace)

Adam Wharton has an attempt at goal, but the ball is blocked and lands in front of Munoz, who finds extra space and unleashes a powerful striker into the roof of the net.

Yeremy Pino goal vs. Wolves (69th min, Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace)

Just six minutes after the opener, Crystal Palace strike for the second time.

Pino gets control of the ball on the edge of the area following a quality low pass by Wharton.

Pino is able to give himself an extra yard and produces a beautiful strike into the top of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ADAM WHARTON

Wharton backed up an impressive display for England against Albania by putting on another quality performance in the Premier League.

The midfielder was not only involved in both goals, but he also completed 48 of his 55 passes - 18 of which were in the final third.

WOLVES VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: Wolves 48% - 52% Crystal Palace

Shots: Wolves 8-10 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: Wolves 1-4 Crystal Palace

Corners: Wolves 1-4 Crystal Palace

Fouls: Wolves 13-9 Crystal Palace

BEST STATS



Wolves are on a ???????-???? winless run in the Premier League ? So much for new manager bounce ? pic.twitter.com/Y23QHM76PT

— LiveScore (@livescore) November 22, 2025



Crystal Palace up to 4th ? Goals from Munoz and Pino see them comfortably beat Wolves 2-0 ?#CPFC #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/WSClDxYAad

— BBC Sport London (@BBCLondonSport) November 22, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Wolves fans - look away! Fresh from his debut defeat at Molineux, Edwards will now set sights on a huge derby clash with Aston Villa next Sunday.

To make matters worse, the team have upcoming games against a rejuvenated Nottingham Forest, an improving Manchester United and a title chasing Arsenal. All this before facing Brentford, Liverpool and United again before the end of the calendar year.

Palace, on the other hand, turn their attention to European duties on Thursday as they prepare for a trip to Strasbourg.

Glasner's men will then have a couple of days to rest before hosting Manchester United at Selhurst Park next Sunday.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

No Data Analysis info