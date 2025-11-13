A big-money signing may allegedly leave Wolverhampton Wanderers during the winter transfer window, despite the arrival of new head coach Rob Edwards.

Wolverhampton Wanderers may reportedly be presented with an opportunity to cash in on Jhon Arias during the winter transfer window.

The West Midlands outfit have just started a new era with Rob Edwards being confirmed as the club's new head coach on Wednesday.

With Wolves sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table, changes to the squad are a strong possibility at the turn of the year.

In the summer, Wolves paid in the region of £19m to secure a deal for Colombia international Arias, the hope being that he would act as a suitable alternative to Matheus Cunha who had left for Manchester United.

Instead, the 28-year-old has failed to contribute a goal or assist from 12 matches in all competitions and he was not used against Chelsea last weekend.

Is Arias ready to leave Wolves?

According to Bolavip, an opportunity could arise for Arias to return to South America, most likely to play in Brazil's top flight once again.

The report suggests that each of Palmerias and Flamengo are monitoring the situation, aware that Wolves could be open to negotiations.

Palmeiras are said to hold a long-standing admiration of the playmaker and could look to seize what they feel is an attractive opening in the market.

Furthermore, Palmeiras are of the opinion that there is "a concrete possibility" of getting a deal over the line, albeit it not clear whether they would attempt to sign Arias on a permanent basis or loan with an obligation to buy.

As it stands, it is unclear whether Arias would jump at the chance to move to Brazil or remain hopeful that another European club enters the race for his signature.

Will everything depend on Edwards?

Edwards will have his own idea of who he wants to use in his Wolves team and who may find themselves down the pecking order.

Nevertheless, if Wolves can attract offers in the region of £15m for Arias, it may be taken out of Edwards's hands if he wants substantial funds for the winter market.

Wolves can also benefit from selling a foreign player and replace them with a homegrown talent given that they are short of players meeting that criteria.