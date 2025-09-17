Liverpool continue their perfect start to the season with a 3-12 win in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool won 3-2 against Atletico Madrid in their first game of the new Champions League season on Wednesday at Anfield thanks to a last-minute goal from Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds' evening got off to the perfect start within the opening five minutes when Mohamed Salah's low free kick struck Andrew Robertson, deflecting into the net.

Salah then managed to get himself on the scoresheet moments later, combining with Ryan Gravenberch before bursting into the box and finishing past Jan Oblak.

Liverpool were awarded a first-half penalty after the half-hour mark, but following a VAR-recommended review, Clement Lenglet was not penalised for a handball.

Marcos Llorente netted a goal for Atletico just before half time after Ibrahima Konate failed to play an offside trap, and the Atleti man scored a late volley to level the scoreline.

It looked as if the home side would drop points, but Virgil van Dijk scored a winner from a corner in stoppage time, and Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign with a win.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Liverpool won seven of their eight league phase games in last season's competition, but were rewarded with a clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

Finishing as high as possible with as many points as possible does not guarantee a smooth path to the latter rounds of the Champions League, but victory against Atletico will significantly boost optimism that they can go far this campaign.

Atleti are not the titan they once were and looked vulnerable for large periods, though they can still take positives from the second half given they forced the Res into a number of mistakes.

Their vulnerability at the back will have to be addressed, and failure to do so could prove costly in the Champions League.

LIVERPOOL VS. ATLETICO MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Mohamed Salah lines up a free kick and drives a low effort towards goal. but his strike deflects off of teammate Andrew Robertson and into the right side of the net.

A perfect start!

Salah plays a pass inside the pitch to Ryan Gravenberch, who returns possession to the Egyptian as he bursts into the box, and the winger finishes into the bottom-left corner.

Liverpool fly into a 2-0 lead!

Liverpool try to play an offside trap against Atletico, but Ibrahima Konate plays Giacomo Raspadori onside as he charges down the right side of the pitch, and he finds Marcos Llorente in the box before the Spaniard pokes past Alisson Becker.

A nervy second half for the Reds!

Llorente waits on the edge of the box as a deflected cross falls into his path, and he volleys towards goal, seeing his shot hit Alexis Mac Allister and into the back of the net.

Atletico are back!

Virgil van Dijk battles his way to connect with a Dominik Szoboszlai corner, and he nods into the bottom-right corner to give Liverpool the lead.

Another late winner!

92nd min: Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) red card

Simeone appears to react to someone in the crowd after Van Dijj's goal, and is sent off following the altercation.

Not the end to the evening that he wanted!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MOHAMED SALAH

After some had accused Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah of finally slowing down, the Egyptian reminded viewers that he is still at the peak of his powers.

While there was an element of fortune to his assist in the first half, his sixth-minute strike proved he still has the speed, technical quality and power to make an impact in the final third.

LIVERPOOL VS. ATLETICO MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 56%-44% Atletico Madrid

Shots: Liverpool 20-10 Atletico Madrid

Shots on target: Liverpool 6-4 Atletico Madrid

Corners: Liverpool 7-6 Atletico Madrid

Fouls: Liverpool 7-9 Atletico Madrid

BEST STATS



Andy Robertson's first Champions League goal since the win over RB Salzburg in October 2019

1 + 1 - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has tonight become the only player in UEFA Champions League history to both score and assist inside the opening six minutes of a match for an English club. Only. pic.twitter.com/S6gY26luFQ

Marcos Llorente has scored seven Champions League goals, and FOUR of them have come at Anfield ? pic.twitter.com/5pXeNbiCDu

Liverpool's winning goals this season: 88' vs Bournemouth 90+10' vs Newcastle 83' vs Arsenal 90+5' vs Burnley 90+2' vs Atletico Madrid Slot time ⏰ pic.twitter.com/qzObhRD1Qs

WHAT NEXT?

Up next for Liverpool is a clash against city rivals Everton at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, and they will then play Southampton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

As for Atletico, they return to La Liga action on Sunday against hosts Mallorca, before taking on Rayo Vallecano in the league on September 24.

