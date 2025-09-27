Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League league phase clash with Galatasaray.

Reeling from Premier League defeat number one of the 2025-26 season, Liverpool return to continental duties on Tuesday, making the long trek to Galatasaray for their second Champions League league-phase contest.

Arne Slot's men had ostensibly pulled off another trademark late escape at Selhurst Park on Saturday, only for Crystal Palace to turn the injury-time tables on them in an engrossing 2-1 victory.

However, it was the English champions who were on the correct end of a 90+ intervention in their European opener, as Virgil van Dijk's last-gasp heroics sealed a 3-2 success over Atletico Madrid at Anfield on September 17.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Galatasaray, who were humiliated 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in matchweek one.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

A debut to remember became a debut to forget for Giovanni Leoni, as the Italian defender shone against Southampton in the EFL Cup third round before sustaining a devastating ACL injury, which will rule him out for the rest of the season.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game, as Hugo Ekitike is available again following a domestic ban for his nonsensical sending-off against Southampton in the League Cup.

