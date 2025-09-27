[monks data]
Galatasaray
Champions League | League Stage
Sep 30, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Liverpool logo

GalatasarayGalatasaray
vs.
Liverpool

Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Galatasaray: Leoni latest, Ekitike returns

By , Senior Reporter
Leoni latest, Ekitike returns: Liverpool injury, suspension list vs. Galatasaray
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League league phase clash with Galatasaray.

Reeling from Premier League defeat number one of the 2025-26 season, Liverpool return to continental duties on Tuesday, making the long trek to Galatasaray for their second Champions League league-phase contest.

Arne Slot's men had ostensibly pulled off another trademark late escape at Selhurst Park on Saturday, only for Crystal Palace to turn the injury-time tables on them in an engrossing 2-1 victory.

However, it was the English champions who were on the correct end of a 90+ intervention in their European opener, as Virgil van Dijk's last-gasp heroics sealed a 3-2 success over Atletico Madrid at Anfield on September 17.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Galatasaray, who were humiliated 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in matchweek one.


Giovanni Leoni

Giovanni Leoni of Liverpool during his side's match against Southampton, on September 23, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

A debut to remember became a debut to forget for Giovanni Leoni, as the Italian defender shone against Southampton in the EFL Cup third round before sustaining a devastating ACL injury, which will rule him out for the rest of the season.


LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game, as Hugo Ekitike is available again following a domestic ban for his nonsensical sending-off against Southampton in the League Cup.

ID:582451:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2997:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!