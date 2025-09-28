Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Liverpool, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Liverpool must bounce back in the Champions League on Tuesday against hosts Galatasaray at RAMS Park after they lost against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Turkish Super Lig side lost 5-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt on September 18, whereas the Reds beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 on September 17 at Anfield.

Match preview

Galatasaray had taken an eighth-minute lead against Frankfurt, but they found themselves trailing 3-1 by the half-time interval, and they are now second last in the Champions League table in 35th place.

The hosts should be credited for their ability to open the scoring given they have done so in each of their last 19 matches.

Boss Okan Buruk will also be confident that his side can find the back of the net on Tuesday given they have scored at least two goals in nine of their 11 most recent European outings at home.

Cimbom's defeat against Frankfurt was the only time they failed to win any of their eight matches this season, with the club's seven victories already ensuring they are six points clear of Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

Galatasaray have won all three of their home fixtures this campaign, scoring on nine occasions while only conceding twice in that time.

Liverpool lost 2-1 against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and the defeat was alarming given they faced seven big chances and could have easily been trailing by three or four goals at the half-time interval.

The Reds have been leaky at the back in 2025-26, conceding two goals in four of their eight games this season while only keeping two clean sheets.

Arne Slot's side have at least been productive in the final third, scoring at least two goals in five of their eight fixtures.

When they faced Atletico Madrid, the Reds had taken two-goal lead by the sixth minute but despite their domination they needed Virgil van Dijk to score a third in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to claim victory.

The team's defeat against Palace was the first time they failed to win, but each of their past six triumphs were decided by one-goal margins.

Liverpool have rarely settled for a draw on the road in Europe, with the Merseysiders drawing just one of their last 39 away trips in UEFA competitions while winning 25 times.

Team News

Galatasaray will line up with a number of recognisable stars, with former Manchester City duo Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane set to play.

Striker Victor Osimhen made his return from injury on September 26, and he will be aiming to make his first start for the club since August 30.

Liverpool have no injury concerns other than centre-back Giovanni Leoni, though given Ibrahima Konate has struggled for form, perhaps he will come out of the XI in favour of Joe Gomez.

Alexis Mac Allister has also failed to impress recently, and the midfielder could be taken out of the firing line in favour of Curtis Jones.

Centre-forward Hugo Ekitike is available to feature having missed out on the weekend's game against Palace due to suspension, and considering Alexander Isak is unlikely to be ready for two games in four days, the former can be expected to be in the first XI.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Singo, Sanchez, Elmali; Torreira, Lemina; Sane, Gundogan, Akgun; Osimhen

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Wirtz, Salah; Ekitike

We say: Galatasaray 2-2 Liverpool

Liverpool have the offensive tools needed to create chances on Tuesday, but their are serious question marks about their defence.

If striker Osimhen is at the top of his game, then it would not be surprising if he caused the Reds' backline serious problems, and perhaps Slot will have to settle for a point.

