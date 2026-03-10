PSG vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior makes surprise revelation ahead of Champions League tie

By Darren Plant | 10 Mar 2026 23:07

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that he used to show his Strasbourg players videos of Paris Saint-Germain's style of play.

Rosenior and his Blues squad are in France ahead of the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between the two clubs on Wednesday night.

Despite notable away wins at the likes of Napoli and Aston Villa since his arrival, Rosenior is looking to record his standout triumph since his arrival at Stamford Bridge at the start of the year.

He is back in France for what is his 16th match in charge of Chelsea since ending his 18-month stint at Strasbourg.

Speaking to the media in Paris on Tuesday evening, the Englishman talked up his admiration of PSG boss Luis Enrique.

Rosenior makes Luis Enrique revelation

When quizzed on the influence that the Spaniard has had on his career, Rosenior was not shy in admitting that he has looked to "take things" he has learned from his opposite number in the dugout.

He told reporters: "I don't have too big an ego to say that I look at other coaches that I respect and appreciate and take things from them and put it into my own way of thinking when I'm playing.

"I'll be very honest, I said this last year. I showed the Strasbourg players clips of PSG last year, their intensity, the way that they ran and pressed the ball, because they were magnificent in that time.

"For me, football, I want to win. Trust me, I want to win tomorrow. But you can show respect in many ways as a coach. I think the biggest mark of respect as a coach is when other coaches look at your game and say, I like what you do.

"It's been nice because it's started to happen to me. I think that's what football is about."

How has Rosenior fared against Luis Enrique?

In a season-and-a-half in France, Rosenior went up against Luis Enrique on three occasions. Both managers have one win apiece, with another match ending in a draw.

PSG prevailed by a 4-2 scoreline when the teams met at Parc des Princes on October 19, 2024, before Strasbourg ran out 2-1 victors in the reverse fixture at Stade de la Meinau.

The last encounter between Strasbourg's Rosenior and Luis Enrique's PSG came as recently as October 17 last year.

Strasbourg had held a 3-1 advantage after 49 minutes, only for PSG to fight back for a 3-3 draw in the French capital.