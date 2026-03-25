Sandro Tonali summer transfer 'preference' revealed in fresh update amid Man Utd and Man City interest

By Lewis Blain | 25 Mar 2026 12:58

Growing uncertainty surrounding the future of Sandro Tonali at Newcastle United has made him one of the most talked-about midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window.

Interest from both Manchester United and Manchester City is intensifying as they look to strengthen in the middle of the pitch, with the Magpies now bracing themselves for likely offers.

A fresh update has now emerged regarding Tonali’s personal preference, offering the clearest indication yet of how his future could unfold amid mounting Premier League interest.

Sandro Tonali transfer preference revealed ahead of summer window

© Imago / Sportimage

Tonali is understood to favour a return to Italy if he leaves St James' Park this summer, according to talkSPORT.

However, that scenario actually looks highly unlikely due to the Magpies' expected £80 million asking price, which would make a deal difficult for Serie A clubs to finance.

As a result, any realistic move is far more likely to come from within the Premier League, where interest in the midfielder is continuing to grow.

Man City and Man Utd both keen to sign Sandro Tonali

© Imago / Action Plus

United are firmly in the race as they prepare for a major midfield overhaul at Old Trafford this summer.

With uncertainty surrounding several options - such as Casemiro - and a need for greater quality and control, Tonali is seen as a proven Premier League performer who could slot straight into their engine room rebuild.

Meanwhile, City are also keeping a close eye on the situation as Pep Guardiola considers the future of his midfield at the Etihad Stadium.

Tonali’s profile has even led to suggestions he could be viewed as a long-term successor to Rodri, offering a similar blend of composure, intelligence and defensive awareness at the base of midfield.

Who will win the race to sign Sandro Tonali this summer?

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

As things stand, the Red Devils may well hold the slight advantage in the race for Tonali.

Regardless of whoever is in the Old Trafford dugout next season, the promise of a guaranteed starting role could be a decisive factor, particularly compared to the competition for places at their local rivals.

However, much could depend on whether United secure European football as without it, their chances of landing a player of Tonali’s calibre would significantly decrease, both on a financial level and due to the Italian's own ambitions.