Man Utd 'candidate' closing in on manager's job following major contract update

By Carter White | 27 Mar 2026 16:56

Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick has reportedly moved closer to securing the role on a permanent basis.

The 44-year-old has suffered just the single top-flight defeat in charge of the Red Devils since joining in January.

Casemiro has been a large part of Utd's recent success in the middle of the park, although the Brazil international is set to leave in the summer.

The Red Devils are known to be keen admirers of Fermin Lopez, who is very happy with life at Barcelona.

The youngster recently stated that he would be content with staying at the Catalan club "forever", denting Man Utd's transfer aims.

© Imago / Mandoga Media

Carrick 'moving closer' to job following Enrique decision

According to The i Paper, Manchester United are heading towards a longer-term solution in the dugout.

The report claims that former midfielder Carrick is 'moving closer' to landing the full-time gig at Old Trafford.

This is in the wake of news that Spanish boss Luis Enrique is set to sign an extension to his terms at Paris Saint-Germain.

The PSG head coach is supposedly a top target for the Red Devils, who appear set to compete in the Champions League next term.

Enrique's current contract at Parc des Princes expires over the summer of 2027, with the French giants hoping to tie their boss down for longer.

© Imago / APL

Carrick's cracking impact

Under the reign of Ruben Amorim at the beginning of the season, Manchester United were heading towards another campaign of struggle.

Since arriving just after the New Year, Carrick has changed the script of the Red Devils' season into one of promise and excitement.

Man Utd have flown up to third spot in the Premier League standings under the tutelage of the 44-year-old.