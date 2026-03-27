Man Utd transfer news: Casemiro announces final decision on Old Trafford future amid U-turn claims

By Lewis Blain | 27 Mar 2026 12:38

Manchester United are bracing for a significant summer of change, with uncertainty continuing to swirl around several senior players at Old Trafford.

One of the most high-profile situations has involved veteran midfielder Casemiro, whose future has been the subject of intense speculation since the turn of the year.

However, the Brazil star has now issued a clear and definitive update on his plans, seemingly putting an end to any lingering doubt about what comes next.

What has Casemiro now said about his Man Utd future?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Speaking while on international duty, Casemiro confirmed that his decision to leave Manchester United at the end of the season remains unchanged, despite recent reports and even calls from supporters for him to stay.

“I am still enjoying it a lot [in Manchester],” he said. “But I do really believe the decision is made and done.”

The 34-year-old acknowledged the strong support he has received from fans in recent weeks, particularly after an upturn in form, but reiterated that he will not perform a U-turn on his previously announced exit.

Casemiro also admitted the emotional weight of his final months at Old Trafford, suggesting that his departure will not come without difficulty after establishing himself as a key dressing room figure.

Man Utd need new midfielders but Casemiro will be hard to replace

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

There is little doubt that United are entering a period of transition in midfield, with multiple reinforcements expected to be targeted in the summer window.

Links to players such as Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson highlight a desire to inject energy and long-term quality into the engine room.

Yet replacing Casemiro will not be straightforward.

His leadership, vast experience at the highest level, and ability to control big games have been invaluable, which are qualities that cannot easily be replicated, even by younger, more dynamic options.

While a midfield rebuild feels both necessary and inevitable, the Red Devils will need to strike the right balance between evolution and losing the winning mentality that players like Casemiro have brought to the squad.