Man United vs. Brentford: Red Devils hit with unexpected injury blow as key attacker is missing for Bees battle

By Matt Law | 27 Apr 2026 18:49 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 19:34

Manchester United and Brentford have confirmed their starting teams for Monday's Premier League contest between the two teams at Old Trafford.

The home side are without the services of key attacker Matheus Cunha, who has been ruled out of the contest in Manchester due to a minor hip problem.

"He had a bit of a sore hip flexor after the game against Chelsea. He was looking quite promising during the week. We thought he'd be okay but he didn't quite progress quick enough. It's nothing to serious but unfortunately he misses out tonight," Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick told Sky Sports News ahead of the match.

As a result, there is a return to the starting side for Amad Diallo, with Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo also operating behind centre-forward Benjamin Sesko.

In midfield, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo start, while Harry Maguire is back in the team following a suspension, with the Englishman starting alongside Ayden Heaven.

© Imago

Cunha misses out as Man United tackle Brentford

There is a double injury boost on the Man United bench, meanwhile, as Leny Yoro and Patrick Dorgu are both included for the clash with Brentford.

Dorgu has been missing since January with a hamstring issue, and his return is a major boost for the Red Devils entering the final straight.

Cunha's issue is not a major one, and it is believed to be possible that he will return to the squad against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

As for Brentford, there is a spot through the middle for Igor Thiago, who has found the back of the net on 21 occasions in the Premier League this season.

Kevin Schade has been another standout performer this season, and he also features in the team, while Keane Lewis-Potter continues at left-back.

Confirmed teams

Man United: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Mount, Ugarte, Lacey, Zirkzee

Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard; Outtarra, Thiago, Schade

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Dasilva, Nelson, Ajer, Donovan, Furo, Shield