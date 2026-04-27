Man United transfer news: Red Devils eyeing £42m Brighton star to solve 'squad issue'

By Matt Law | 27 Apr 2026 12:47 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 12:50

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ferdi Kadioglu during this summer's transfer window.

The 26-year-old made the move to Brighton from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2024, and he has represented the Seagulls on 46 occasions, scoring three goals in the process.

This season, the Turkey international has contributed one goal in 38 appearances for his English club, and it is understood that the level of his performances have attracted the attention of a number of major teams.

According to Sporx, Man United are in the picture for Kadioglu, with the Red Devils giving serious consideration to moving for the left-back this summer.

© Imago

Man United 'considering move' for Brighton's Kadioglu

The report claims that Brighton would want at least £42m for the defender, who has been capped on 30 occasions by Turkey, scoring twice.

Kadioglu helped Turkey reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024, and he had been linked with a number of clubs off the back of his performance level at the competition.

Brighton ultimately signed him to a four-year deal, paying in the region of £25m, but they could now potentially double that amount with a sale this summer.

Luke Shaw is currently Man United's first-choice left-back, but it is understood that the Red Devils are looking to bring in competition in that area of the field.

Tyrell Malacia is set to leave on a free transfer this summer, while Patrick Dorgu had been impressing further forward before picking up a hamstring injury.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United are aiming to sign a left-back this summer

Dorgu's return is imminent, and it is understood that Man United head coach Michael Carrick does view the Denmark international as more of a wide attacker.

Diego Leon, 19, and Harry Amass, 19, are two outstanding prospects at left-back, but neither are considered ready to be starters for Man United at this stage of their careers.