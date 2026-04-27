Michael Carrick future: Man United head coach reveals Sir Jim Ratcliffe meeting as Red Devils face Decision Day

By Matt Law | 27 Apr 2026 09:25

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that he had "a chat" and a "cup of tea" with the club's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe last week.

Ratcliffe will oversee the process which will ultimately place a new head coach at Man United this summer, and Carrick is in pole position to secure the job on a long-term basis due to his excellent work since replacing Ruben Amorim at the start of the year.

Carrick has guided Man United into third spot in the Premier League table, and a win over Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday night would all but secure Champions League football for next term.

“Yeah, he came in. We had a chat. We had a cup of tea. Casual chat to be honest, it was nice to see him showing his support, obviously. Yeah, that was it. It was quite informal, but it was nice to see him," Carrick told reporters.

"I think, as a football club, we're hugely connected all the way through. I think it's a big part and I’m really conscious of that's how it should be, and I am trying to do my part with that, as well as is everybody else. So, I've felt that since I've been here since January, for sure.”

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Carrick is the favourite to be appointed Man United's head coach on a long-term basis

Carrick was also asked whether he would want to continue working with Jonny Evans, Jonathan Woodgate and Steve Holland if he secured the job on a long-term basis.

Evans, Woodgate and Holland were all appointed to work with Carrick, and all three have been praised for their roles in the team's revival.

“No, listen, we're very close. Even though we came together specifically for the role here, we're all very clear in terms of what it looks like," said Carrick.

"It's not something that we need to overly discuss, to be honest. I think we're all on the same page. We know it. It's pretty obvious, you know. I keep saying the same things in some ways every week, but it is what is. We're alright, we're fine with that, and the coaches are fine with that.

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Evans, Woodgate, Holland have been assisting Carrick at Man United

“Sometimes you connect with people and you get on and you work together and you work well. For me, it is all about people, whether that's players or staff or supporters, family, whatever it is.

"I think connecting with people is really important to try to get the best out of each other. I have to say the staff have been absolutely top class in different ways, different personalities, different roles.

"To come together in a coaching office that's not much bigger than the desk, to be around the desk, day in and day out, when it's new and it's fresh takes a lot of effort, but credit to everyone, it's been all positive since we came together in January.”

Carrick has won eight, drawn two and lost two of his 12 matches since returning to Man United in January, giving him a win rate of close to 67%.