Man United transfer news: Casemiro decision “pretty clear” as Michael Carrick responds to ‘one more year’ pleas

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Apr 2026 08:40 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 08:43

Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick has ruled out the possibility of Casemiro performing a U-turn on his future at Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old midfielder announced earlier this year that he will be leaving the Red Devils when his contract expires at the end of the season, ending his four-year association with the club.

However, Casemiro has been serenaded by chants of 'one more year’ by the Old Trafford faithful after producing several impressive performances during the second half of the campaign.

Casemiro was named Man of the Match after scoring his ninth Premier League goal of the season in a crucial 2-1 home victory for Man United against Brentford on Monday night, helping the club consolidate their place in the top five and move a step closer to Champions League football.

The tenacious midfielder won 16 duels, made 11 tackles and nine clearances against Brentford, making him the only player in the last 20 Premier League seasons to record all of those numbers in a single game match.

Brazilian compatriot Matheus Cunha, who was not involved against Brentford due to injury, posted “One more year, Casemiro” on social media, making his feelings clear on the midfielder’s impending departure.

© Imago / Sportimage

Casemiro’s Man Utd exit is “pretty clear”, says Carrick

After Monday’s match, Carrick responded to questions on Casemiro’s future and insisted that his decision to leave Man United is final.

“It’s pretty clear – from both sides it’s pretty clear the decision (for Casemiro to leave),” Carrick told reporters.

“It’s pretty clear, too, how much it means to him [playing for Man United] and probably the situation and the clarity of the decision has helped ­everything to be understandable for the ­supporters as well.

“Credit to him because he’s given absolutely everything and had some big moments for us, so all round it’s quite a nice direction for it to be taken.”

Carrick added: "Case’s had an influence within the group. He's got huge experience, he's a big player, he's achieved an awful lot in the game, and I have to say, since I've been here, he's given everything that he could possibly give.

"The situation's probably helped that, knowing exactly where it's at, there's nothing to hide and he's thrown himself right into it. It's football, you know, it's football.

© Iconsport / SPI

"Some players have come and gone, players have come and left this football club over the years and you've got to evolve and you go with that.

"That's kind of the world we're in, but he's definitely given everything and I think it's nice that he's got that connection with the supporters and it comes from both ways, because I know he's an emotional guy and it means a lot to him."

Man Utd must sign at least one new midfielder to replace Casemiro

Since joining Man United from Real Madrid for a reported £60m in 2022, Casemiro has made a total of 158 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, with one of his 26 goals scored helping the club win the 2023 EFL Cup final at Wembley.

The departure of Casemiro highlights the need for Man United to sign at least one new midfielder in the summer transfer window, and a plethora of potential targets are understood to have been identified.

The likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali have all been linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford, but players of this calibre with Premier League experience could cost in excess of £50m.

Casemiro has just four Premier League games remaining as a Man United player, starting with a top-five showdown at home to rivals Liverpool on Sunday.