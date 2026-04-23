Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'considering' £50m bid to sign Premier League midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Apr 2026 19:55

Manchester United are reportedly considering a big-money move for Carlos Baleba as they look to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window.

It is widely expected that the Red Devils will reinforce this area of the pitch, with more than one midfielder likely to arrive ahead of the new season.

Casemiro is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the campaign, while doubts persist over the long-term future of Manuel Ugarte following an underwhelming season.

Man Utd currently sit third in the Premier League table and are well placed to secure Champions League qualification, which would significantly boost their appeal to top targets.

Man Utd eye move for Carlos Baleba?

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The 20-time English champions have tracked Baleba for some time, although their interest had cooled in recent months before being revived.

The 22-year-old has made 27 Premier League appearances this season for Brighton, although he has completed the full 90 minutes only three times across all competitions.

Man United had previously reached a broad agreement on personal terms with the midfielder and could now test Brighton’s resolve with a formal bid.

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils may open negotiations with an offer in the region of £50m, though it remains unclear whether that valuation would be sufficient.

Baleba was initially valued at around £100m, with United reportedly willing to go as high as £75m last summer, but they are now reluctant to exceed £50m.

Other midfield targets for Man Utd in the summer window

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United have also been linked with Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, although Manchester City are believed to be leading the race.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is another reported target, but United could face strong competition from Liverpool for his signature.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United duo Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are also admired, although Baleba remains an appealing option if United can secure him at a reasonable price.