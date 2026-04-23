Man United's team news for Brentford clash revealed as Leny Yoro injury update is issued

By Matt Law | 23 Apr 2026 17:53 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 18:00

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that there is "a possibility" Leny Yoro could be available for Monday's Premier League clash against Brentford.

Yoro missed the 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend through injury, while the absences of Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire through suspension meant that Ayden Heaven and Noussair Mazraoui started as the central defenders at Stamford Bridge.

Matthijs de Ligt (back) is still a long-term absentee for Man United, while Martinez has another two games of his suspension to serve, but Maguire will be available against Brentford, and the same could also potentially be said for Yoro, with the Frenchman's injury only minor.

Patrick Dorgu continues to make strong progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury, although Monday's clash will come too soon for the Denmark international.

© Imago / Mark Cosgrove / News Images

Yoro could return for Man United in Brentford clash

“To be honest, everything’s alright, as it was. Couple of knocks and niggles a little bit, coming out of the game, that you’d expect," Carrick told reporters during Thursday's press conference when asked about his squad for the upcoming game.

“Patrick [Dorgu]’s working his way to being back. He’s certainly making good progress and back closer to training with us, which is positive, so that's good news. We’re still working on [Leny]. So, there’s a possibility, there’s a possibility, but at this stage, it’s not 100% sure.”

Man United are currently in a strong position to claim a top-five spot in the Premier League table and subsequent Champions League football for next season.

Indeed, the Red Devils are third, eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion with a game in hand, while Brentford are ninth and also chasing a European finish.

© Imago

Will Carrick make changes from Chelsea clash?

Carrick will not want to take any risks with Yoro, so it would not be a surprise to see the Frenchman named on the bench for the clash with Brentford.

Heaven was outstanding against Chelsea last time out and could be joined in the middle of the defence by Maguire, with Mazraoui dropping out despite his strong performance at Stamford Bridge.

Further forward, Carrick must decide whether to introduce Amad Diallo into the starting side, or stick with Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha as the three behind Benjamin Sesko.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Man United vs. Brentford