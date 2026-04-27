Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils scouts watch £52m winger once tipped 'better than Cristiano Ronaldo'

By Lewis Blain | 27 Apr 2026 13:28

Manchester United and their summer plans are already taking shape as they look to strengthen in multiple areas.

Recruitment staff are continuing to monitor elite talent across Europe ahead of a key window, even despite uncertainty over who will be in the dugout past the current campaign.

And one high-profile winger is firmly back on their radar.

Man Utd watch Rafael Leao during AC Milan vs Juventus

© Imago

Red Devils scouts were in attendance to watch Rafael Leao during AC Milan’s 0-0 draw with Juventus on Sunday evening, according to reports.

The Portugal international remains a player of 'strong interest' as United consider adding a new left-sided attacker this summer.

Despite Matheus Cunha suggesting the squad may not require another winger, United’s continued scouting activity indicates they are still actively exploring the market.

The 26-year-old winger has delivered 12 goal contributions in Serie A this season and continues to attract attention from top clubs across Europe, as well as interest from Saudi Arabia.

How much would Rafael Leao cost Man Utd?

© Imago / Insidefoto

With two years remaining on his contract, Leao is not considered 'untouchable' by the Serie A giants and could be available for as little as £52 million.

That figure is seen as relatively reasonable for a player entering his peak years, particularly one with proven quality at both domestic and international level.

For United, who are balancing multiple priorities this summer, including midfield reinforcements, that price point makes Leao an attainable option rather than a luxury signing.

Rafael Leao once tipped to be better than Cristiano Ronaldo

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

There is no doubt that Leao’s talent has long been recognised.

During his time in the Sporting CP academy, he was even compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, with youth coach Tiago Fernandes claiming he was 'better' than him at the same stage of development.

While such comparisons are always difficult to live up to, they underline the level of potential Leao has carried throughout his career.

A move to a club like United could offer him the platform to rediscover that consistency and elevate his game further - with his pace, dribbling ability and versatility across the front line, he would add a different dimension to United’s attack.

Whether the Red Devils act on their interest remains to be seen, but their presence in the stands suggests this is a situation worth watching closely.