Man Utd rival Man City in summer transfer race for £60m forward Bruno Fernandes thinks is "phenomenal"

By Lewis Blain | 23 Apr 2026 12:31

Premier League heavyweights are on red alert ahead of the summer window as a proven European star emerges as a genuine market opportunity.

With finances tight across the continent, elite clubs are increasingly looking for value, and Rafael Leao now fits that brief perfectly.

As a result, a major transfer battle is beginning to take shape, with several England heavyweights likely to be at the centre of it.

Man Utd and Man City among teams keeping tabs on Rafael Leao

© Imago / Insidefoto

According to the Daily Mail, both Manchester United and Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring Leao ahead of a potential summer move, with interest also coming from across Europe.

The AC Milan forward remains one of the most dangerous wide players in the game and is expected to play a key role for Portugal at the upcoming World Cup.

Despite another solid campaign, including ten goals in Serie A, there is a growing sense that this could be the right moment for all parties to consider a change.

Milan are open to offers as they look to balance their finances, while Leao himself is approaching a natural crossroads in his contract, with two years remaining.

That combination has alerted several top clubs, including Premier League rivals Liverpool, as well as LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

How much will Rafael Leao cost clubs this summer?

© Imago

Leao is expected to be available for around £60 million - a figure widely viewed as excellent value in the current market for a player of his calibre.

For a 26-year-old entering his peak years, with elite-level experience and versatility across the frontline, that price point significantly lowers the barrier for interested clubs.

Milan recognise that selling now would still generate a strong profit, having signed him from Lille in 2019, while also allowing them to reinvest into the squad.

There is also a clear incentive for suitors to move quickly, with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, any strong performances on the international stage could easily inflate his valuation beyond the current asking price.

Leao’s quality has long been recognised at international level too, with Bruno Fernandes offering glowing praise for his Portugal teammate.

What Premier League team is the best fit for Rafael Leao?

© Iconsport / SUSA

From a tactical perspective, Leao would suit multiple Premier League sides, but the best fit may ultimately come down to opportunity.

At City, he would be another elite option in an already stacked attack, benefiting from the structure and guidance of Pep Guardiola. However, minutes and role clarity could be less guaranteed.

By contrast, United offer something different - a chance to become the focal point of a new-look attack.

With the club actively seeking a top-level wide forward, Leao could walk straight into the starting XI and play a central role in their rebuild, and the dynamic winger has already been given the seal of approval by Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes, who once labelled him a "phenomenal player."

While City offer silverware and stability, United offer responsibility and status, and for a player looking to take the next step in his career, that may be the bigger pull.

Either way, at just £60 million, Leao represents one of the most attractive opportunities on the market.