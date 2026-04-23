Preview: Stockport County vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 23 Apr 2026 21:19 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 22:16

Stockport County are set to host Peterborough United at Edgeley Park on Saturday afternoon in League One, with the hosts knowing a win could confirm their place in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be desperate to end their campaign on a high and will hope to secure maximum points from their final three games.

Match preview

Stockport enter this game sat fifth in the table, level in points with Stevenage, who are in sixth and only three points above Luton Town, the Hatters lying seventh and looking to climb into the playoffs.

The hosts lost 1-0 to Mansfield Town last time out, which will be extremely disappointing as it has put them at risk of not qualifying for the playoffs; however, they will feel confident going into the final three games.

Stockport have won just three of their last 12 league games against Peterborough, scoring multiple goals in just two of those matches, so there may not be much optimism around the club ahead of facing this opponent.

However, Stockport have won five of their last six home league games played on a Saturday, scoring 3+ goals in three of those matches.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Peterborough enter this game struggling for form, as they sit 17th in the division, with their last victory coming on St Patrick’s Day.

The visitors drew last time out when they hosted Burton Albion, which will have disappointed the fans; however, there may be a feeling that it would be good for the campaign to end and refresh ahead of next season this summer.

Peterborough have failed to win their last six league games, though they have scored exactly one goal in each of those matches.

Fans will come into this fixture with some confidence, as their club have won three of their last four away league games against Stockport, as many victories as across their prior 18 attempts combined.

Stockport County League One form:

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Stockport County form (all competitions):

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Peterborough United League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Stockport will be without Joseph Olowu, Brad Hills, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Callum Connolly and Arttu Hoskonen through injury.

Despite these absences, there will be a positive feeling around the club regarding the fitness of their squad as they got through their 1-0 defeat to Mansfield Town without any fresh concerns.

Kyle Wootton has been a key performer for Stockport this season. He leads the club with 18 goals, which is the third-highest among the league's top scorers in 2025-26, five of those having been the critical first of the match; however, he should be operating at centre back once again due to an injury crisis at the club.

Peterborough will be monitoring the fitness of both Archie Collins and Harley Mills, as while they got through the draw with Burton Albion, they did go down injured; however, they should be alright to feature.

Visitors Peterborough have been helped by Harry Leonard, Jimmy-Jay Morgan, and Jeremiah Lisbie, who have scored 14, 12, and 11 times, respectively. Yet they will be without Morgan, as he missed the last outing.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Osborn, Wootton, Pye, Edun; Norwood, Bailey, Barry, Stokes, Mothersille; Sidibeh

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Lees, Okagbue, Mills; Collins, Garbett, Lisbie, Leonard, Hayes; Kamara

We say: Stockport County 1-0 Peterborough United

Stockport are aiming to confirm their playoff status for this season and so will be desperate for a win, and they should have too much quality for Peterborough, who have little other than pride to play for.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.