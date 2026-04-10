Preview: Luton Town vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 10 Apr 2026 11:04

Luton Town and Stockport County square off in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Sitting in 10th and fifth place in the League One table, these two teams head into this contest on lengthy unbeaten streak in third tier of English football.

Match preview

Since being reinstated into the competition after Swindon Town fielded two ineligible players in the knockout tie in January, Luton have taken full advantage to earn a date at Wembley Stadium.

Victories by 2-1 scorelines have been recorded over Plymouth Argyle and Northampton Town, subsequently helping keep Jack Wilshere in a job.

The former Arsenal midfielder has sometimes come in for criticism this campaign, yet he has turned things around with just one defeat across 10 matches in all competitions.

A 3-2 reverse to playoff rivals Reading has been followed by 14 points being accumulated from six games, leaving the Hatters three points adrift of the playoffs.

One of their two draws during that time came against Sunday's opponents, yet they head into this showpiece occasion after earning a 3-0 triumph at AFC Wimbledon on Easter Monday.

© Imago / Focus Images

Like with Luton, securing a playoff spot is the priority for Stockport, and momentum has been built through a five-game undefeated streak in the league.

Despite a 2-2 draw with Bolton Wanderers last time out, Dave Challinor's side have collected 11 points from a possible 15.

Nevertheless, 10th-placed Luton are just six points adrift of them in the standings, albeit County having played one game fewer.

Stockport came through away ties at Port Vale and Doncaster Rovers to reach this stage of the competition.

Although neither team have won this competition in the past, Stockport had successive runner-up finishes in 1992 and 1993 respectively.

Luton Town EFL Trophy form:

L W W L W W

Luton Town form (all competitions):

D W W D W W

Stockport County EFL Trophy form:

L W W W W W

Stockport County form (all competitions):

L W D W W D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Nahki Wells is fighting to prove his fitness after being withdrawn during the early stages of Luton's win at AFC Wimbledon with a groin injury.

Ali Al Hamadi scored having replaced him and could deputise, but Devante Cole is also in contention.

Goalkeeper James Shea should return between the sticks having played seven times in this competition, but Wilshere has decisions to make over the rest of his team.

Tayo Edun has put himself into contention for a Stockport recall after scoring during the 2-2 draw at Bolton. He could replace Josh Dacres-Cogley, who is cup-tied.

Although Louie Barry is available despite a red card in the same game, Challinor hinted after that fixture that the forward had done himself no favours when it comes to a recall.

Barring any fresh injury issues, the rest of the team could stay the same. Forward Adama Sidibeh comes into this game having scored in three successive appearances.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Jones, Odoffin, Andersen, Naismith; Walsh, Palmer; Richards, Clark, Lawrence; Cole

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Edun, Olowu, Pye, Osborn; Bate, Norwood; Diamond, Bailey; Wootton, Sidibeh

We say: Luton Town 2-1 Stockport County

Despite the difference in league positions, there is very little to separate these clubs. Although there is the potential for extra time and penalties, we are backing Luton to deliver a win for Wilshere that would likely cement his place in the dugout for next season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.