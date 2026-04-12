Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 12 Apr 2026 16:08

Rotherham United head to the Brick Community Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, knowing that a defeat would confirm their relegation from League One.

The hosts climbed to 15th spot in the League One table with a victory over Mansfield Town on Saturday and could guarantee their safety with a win, while the visitors sit 13 points adrift of safety with just five games remaining.

Match preview

Wigan Athletic head into action on Tuesday in search of a third straight League One victory which could confirm their survival, having climbed away from the threat of the drop last week.

In what has been a tough campaign in England's third tier, the Latics improved their survival hopes heading into the Easter Weekend with two wins, a draw and a defeat in a four-match span, seeing them move onto 45 points from 39 outings.

Ryan Lowe's men would add four more important points to that tally in that weekend double-header, playing out a goalless stalemate with Leyton Orient before visiting strugglers Northampton Town and winning 3-1 to put daylight between themselves and the bottom four.

Mansfield Town then visited the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, and the Latics took another big step towards confirming their third-tier status with a 2-1 triumph, having led through Callum Wright and been quickly pegged back by Lucas Akins, before Joe Taylor converted a 71st-minute penalty to seal all three points.

Now sitting 15th on 52 points, five above the drop zone, Wigan Athletic can move all but out of reach with another triumph on Tuesday, while results elsewhere in addition may deem them officially safe.

© Iconsport / Arthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to Lancashire in a far more desperate position, knowing that another loss would confirm their drop to England's fourth tier.

Rotherham United have endured a poor campaign in their second term following relegation to League One, sitting on the brink of another drop having managed just 37 points from their 41 matches, winning just nine and losing 22 of those.

Following Matt Hamshaw's exit, Lee Clark arrived at the AESSEAL New York Stadium to lead their survival bid, but he has not overseen any improvement with his four games at the helm producing one draw and three defeats, extending their winless run to eight games having only scored in two of those matches.

Following losses to Lincoln City and basement side Port Vale either side of a draw with Stevenage, the Millers hosted South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Saturday and suffered a 3-1 beating, with Sam Nombe's injury-time penalty only a consolation after Tom Bradshaw's brace and Adam Phillips's goal.

Now needing a minimum of 13 points from 15 available in their last five games to escape the bottom four, while knowing that results elsewhere could seal their fate as soon as Tuesday, Rotherham United head to Wigan knowing only a victory will suffice.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

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Rotherham United League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Wigan Athletic may be unchanged from their 2-1 win at the weekend, with Jack Hunt, Baba Adeeko and Tyrese Francois still confined to the treatment room.

Taylor will lead the line with confidence, having scored 10 goals in 17 league appearances since his January loan arrival.

Alongside him, Christian Saydee and Dara Costelloe may compete for one spot with Wright likely to keep his place, while James Carragher, Jason Kerr and Will Aimson are bound to line up in an unaltered back three.

Rotherham United remain badly hit by injuries, with defenders Hamish Douglas, Emmanuel Adegboyega and Marvin Kaleta all likely remaining sidelined alongside midfielders Dru Yearwood, Joe Powell, Kian Spence and Shaun McWilliams.

Daniel Gore did return from suspension to start in midfield last time out, though, and he may line up alongside Josh Benson, with veteran Liam Kelly having had to start their last four games.

Nombe will lead the line having netted his 10th league goal of the season on Saturday, while Jordan Hugill is back in contention after an injury and will compete with the likes of Harry Gray, Gabriele Biancheri, Ar-Jany Martha and Duncan Watmore for attacking spots.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Carragher, Kerr, Aimson; Borges, Smith, Weir, Murray; Costelloe, Wright; Taylor

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Cann; Hall, Baptiste, Jules, James; Gore, Benson; Martha, Watmore, Gray; Nombe

We say: Wigan Athletic 3-1 Rotherham United

With momentum back on their side having escaped a slump in recent weeks, we fancy Wigan Athletic to make it three straight victories against a Rotherham United side devoid of confidence to send the visitors down to League Two.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.