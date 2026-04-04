Northampton Town vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 04 Apr 2026 14:05

Two sides fighting for survival will clash on Monday afternoon when Northampton Town welcome Wigan Athletic to Sixfields Stadium.

The hosts currently sit second-bottom in the League One table and are 11 points from safety, while the visitors are 20th and only three points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Northampton are without a win in their last 10 league games and desperately need to turn things around with just six matches left to play this season.

The Cobblers were beaten 1-0 by promotion chasers Bradford City on Friday, with the defeat meaning they have now lost five consecutive league games for the first time since January 2017.

Interim boss Colin Calderwood was “very disappointed with the result”, but felt his side played with “a lot more spirit and endeavour” and he will be hoping they can pick up a crucial win on Monday.

Goals have been a major concern for Northampton this season, with only rock-bottom Port Vale scoring less than them, and they also have the second-worst home record behind the Valiants.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Wigan, meanwhile, have only lost one of their last five league games and picked up a creditable 0-0 draw against Leyton Orient on Thursday.

Manager Gary Caldwell was “delighted with how the players applied themselves”, but bemoaned a lack of “end product” and admitted they need to make improvements ahead of Monday’s game.

Caldwell returned to the club in February following Ryan Lowe’s departure and has done a pretty impressive job, picking up four wins, three draws and three defeats.

It is also worth noting that Wigan have only suffered one defeat to Northampton in their last 14 meetings across all competitions and beat them 3-1 earlier this season at the Brick Community Stadium.

Northampton Town League One form:

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Northampton Town form (all competitions):

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Wigan Athletic League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Northampton are unlikely to make many changes after an improved performance on Friday, with Cameron McGeehan, Terry Taylor and Dean Campbell set to continue in midfield.

Striker Tom Eaves could come into the starting lineup for Jack Vale after recovering from a knock to feature off the bench against Bradford.

Wigan could bring Owen Moxon back into the side for Matt Smith, having surprisingly been left out of the starting lineup against Leyton Orient.

Moxon could partner Jensen Weir in midfield, while Joe Taylor is set to start up front ahead of Dara Costelloe and Callum Wright.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Burge; Burroughs, Moore, Guthrie, Guinness-Walker; Hoskins, McGeehan, Taylor, Campbell, Jacobs; Vale

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle, Carragher, Kerr, Aimson; Rodrigues, Moxon, Weir, Murray; Costelloe, Wright; Taylor

We say: Northampton Town 0-2 Wigan Athletic

Wigan appear to have turned a corner under Caldwell and we are expecting them to pick up an important win over Northampton on Monday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.