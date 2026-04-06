Preview: Barracas Central vs Vasco da Gama - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 06 Apr 2026 16:43

Barracas Central and Vasco da Gama will meet in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday, April 7, with kick-off scheduled for 11:00 PM BST in Argentina, as both sides begin their Group D campaign alongside Olimpia of Paraguay and Audax Italiano of Chile.

The match carries historical significance for Barracas Central, who are competing in international football for the first time, with excitement and anticipation building strongly among both the squad and their supporters.

For Vasco, the challenge lies in managing a congested fixture schedule across three competitions, with Renato Gaucho confirming that he will take a rotated squad to Argentina while prioritising the Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil, having treated continental competition as a priority last season before suffering a frustrating elimination.

Match preview

Barracas Central are enjoying a steady and consistent season, having accumulated 16 points from 12 rounds of the Torneio Apertura through four wins, four draws and four defeats, which places them ninth in Group B of the national competition.

In their most recent outing, they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sarmiento, a result that ended their five-match unbeaten run and saw them drop out of the play-off places, although their home form remains strong with just one defeat in six matches this season.

The Estadio Claudio Fabian Tapia in the Barracas neighbourhood is their usual home ground but has not been approved for international competition by CONMEBOL, meaning Barracas Central will instead host their group-stage matches at the Estadio Florencio Sola, the home of Banfield.

The club secured their historic place in the competition through their performances in the 2025 Argentine campaign, and they now aim to compete seriously in the Copa Sudamericana while using the experience as a developmental opportunity for both the team and the club.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vasco are currently undergoing a period of recovery under Renato Gaúcho, following a difficult start to the season under Fernando Diniz where they collected just one point from four matches and sat bottom of the Campeonato Brasileiro.

Since Gaucho’s arrival, the team have shown clear improvement by collecting 11 points from five matches with three wins and two draws, although a 1-1 draw against Coritiba, despite taking the lead, highlighted signs of physical fatigue within the squad.

In their most recent fixture, Vasco were defeated by Botafogo in the Rio derby, marking their first loss under Gaucho after David had opened the scoring before the opposition completed a comeback.

Two key concerns stand out ahead of this fixture, as Vasco have failed to win any of their last six away matches and are expected to field a rotated squad, while defensively they have conceded in all 10 of their Campeonato Brasileiro matches this season, leaving vulnerabilities that Barracas Central could exploit.

This will be the first official meeting between Barracas Central and Vasco, adding further unpredictability to the contest, with matches between Argentine and Brazilian sides historically proving tightly contested and often influenced by home advantage.

Vasco also bring significant continental pedigree, having won the Copa Libertadores in 1998 and regularly featured in South American competitions, although last season they were eliminated in the preliminary round by Independiente del Valle following a 4-0 defeat in Quito.

Barracas Central form (all competitions):

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Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

For the most important match in the club’s history, Ruben Dario Insua is expected to select his strongest available XI, with the main doubt in goal where Marcelo Mino could be replaced by Juan Espinola after an error in the previous match.

One of the standout performers has been left-back Rodrigo Insua, who has scored three goals in the 2026 season and combines effectively on the left flank with creative midfielder Ivan Tapia, while Facundo Bruera is expected to lead the attack as both a target man and a finisher.

Renato Gaucho, meanwhile, is set to field a largely second-string side due to a demanding April schedule featuring nine matches, leading the coaching staff to prioritise domestic competitions and rotate the squad.

As a result, Marino Hinestroza, Adson and Matheus Franca are all expected to start, while Jair and Mateus Carvalho remain sidelined with injuries and Brenner is unavailable after sustaining a knee injury against Coritiba.

Barracas Central possible starting lineup:

Espinola; Capraro, Tobio, Demartini, Insua, Barrios; Tapia, Miloc, Porra, Morales; Bruera

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Jardim; Rodriguez, Freitas, Cuesta, Piton; JP, Barros, Franca; Adson, Hinestroza, Estrella

We say: Barracas Central 2-1 Vasco da Gama

This fixture carries a genuine sense of unpredictability, with Barracas Central’s international debut bringing pressure but also motivation, and their home support—despite the change of venue—offering a meaningful advantage alongside a solid defensive structure that could allow them to control the game and push for victory.

For Vasco, the rotated squad and lack of cohesion among less frequently used players may prove costly, particularly given their poor away form and defensive frailties, which together suggest they could struggle to secure a positive result in Argentina.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.