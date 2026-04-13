Liverpool receive unexpected injury boost for PSG Champions League quarter-final as training video emerges

By Ben Knapton | 13 Apr 2026 12:55

Liverpool have received an unexpected injury boost ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, as Curtis Jones took part in training on Monday.

The England international started Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Fulham but only lasted until half time, having picked up a groin injury.

Arne Slot said after the game that he would be "surprised" if Jones was available to face PSG, as even the most minor muscular injuries can take a couple of weeks to heal.

Jones was therefore also considered a doubt for the upcoming Merseyside derby this weekend, but it appears that the 25-year-old was only suffering from discomfort rather than a proper injury.

Indeed, Jones was observed taking part in Liverpool's open training session on Monday morning, suggesting that the academy graduate will be fine to face the European champions at Anfield.

Jones came off the bench for the final 12 minutes of last week's 2-0 first-leg loss to PSG, and he has not started a Champions League game for the Reds since December's 1-0 league-phase win over Inter Milan.

Why Curtis Jones is still a risk for Liverpool despite injury boost

More action from #LFC training at the AXA Training Centre right NOW pic.twitter.com/y6Npo6fPwr — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 13, 2026

While Jones's surprise return to training is of course brilliant news for Liverpool, there is still a different element of risk attached to starting the Englishman in the second leg.

Jones has been yellow-carded twice in the 2025-26 Champions League - against Galatasaray and Inter in the league phase - meaning that he will incur a suspension for the first leg of any semi-final if he is cautioned on Tuesday.

Liverpool's disciplinary concerns may not be relevant anyway, as PSG are seen as heavy favourites to protect or maintain their lead and progress to the final four, but Jones and others must still tread carefully.

Fellow midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are also one caution away from a European ban, as are Virgil van Dijk and Conor Bradley, although the latter is out injured for the season anyway.

What other selection dilemmas must Arne Slot solve for Liverpool vs. PSG?

© Imago / Mark Pain

Bradley is one of four Liverpool players guaranteed to remain unavailable for the visit of PSG, joining Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni and Alisson Becker in the infirmary.

Slot still has Jeremie Frimpong and Joe Gomez available at right-back, but he has admitted to fears about the pair's workload, as both men have been susceptible to injuries this season.

Should neither Frimpong nor Gomez be risked, Dominik Szoboszlai is a viable option in defence thanks to the presence of Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha, who warrants a start after his record-breaking goal against Fulham at the weekend.

Alexander Isak is also building his minutes back up following his return from a leg fracture, but the £125m striker may not be in a position to challenge Hugo Ekitike for a start just yet.

PSG also announced their 22-man squad for the second leg on Monday, and there was one major injury boost for Luis Enrique ahead of the trip to Anfield.