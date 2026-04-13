Liverpool handed new concern for PSG Champions League second leg as 22-man squad confirmed

By Ben Knapton | 13 Apr 2026 11:23

Paris Saint-Germain have announced their 22-man squad for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Liverpool, and Luis Enrique has welcomed Bradley Barcola back into the squad.

The reigning champions have one foot in the semi-finals thanks to their 2-0 triumph in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, where Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's strikes made the difference.

PSG also had a weekend off from Ligue 1 duty to prepare for the return fixture at Anfield, as the Ligue de Football Professionel (LFP) granted their request to postpone their scheduled encounter with title rivals Lens.

Les Parisiens therefore have no fresh injury concerns for the second leg, and Enrique has now been blessed with the return of Barcola, who has been named in PSG's travelling party following an ankle injury.

The France international has missed each of PSG's last three matches with the issue, which he sustained in the 3-0 win over Chelsea in the second leg of their last-16 victory, but he had returned to training before the first leg against Liverpool.

The visit of the Reds came slightly too soon for Barcola to be involved, but the former Lyon man could make his on-field comeback on Merseyside this week.

Why Bradley Barcola return could be huge for PSG against Liverpool

© Iconsport

While not achieving the levels of stardom of Ousmane Dembele, Doue or Kvaratskhelia at PSG, Barcola boasts a praiseworthy 18 goal involvements for the season in all tournaments, 12 of his own and six assists.

The 23-year-old was also in a rich vein of form before suffering his injury, finding the back of the net in five of his last six appearances, including in both legs of the last-16 triumph against Chelsea.

Furthermore, Kvaratskhelia has picked up two yellow cards in the current Champions League season, meaning that the Georgia international will miss the first leg of any semi-final with Bayern Munich or Real Madrid if he is yellow-carded on Tuesday.

Barcola's return gives Enrique a deadly alternative to Kvaratskhelia if he does not want to risk the latter, giving Liverpool yet another problem to solve on the right-hand side of their defence.

Arne Slot recently expressed concern over the injury-prone Jeremie Frimpong and Joe Gomez, who would have their work cut out to contain one or both of Kvaratskhelia or Barcola, regardless of their fitness levels.

PSG are still missing midfield fulcrum Fabian Ruiz due to the Spaniard's knee injury, but with both Barcola and Kvaratskhelia vying for minutes on the left flank, the European champions know which area of the field to target on Tuesday.

Which Liverpool players are injured ahead of PSG clash?

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

In contrast, Liverpool are not expected to welcome any of their injured players back for the second leg; all of Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (ACL) and Conor Bradley (knee) are out for the rest of the season.

Alisson Becker is also yet to return to full training from his unexplained issue, so Giorgi Mamardashvili will continue in between the posts against PSG this week.

The Reds were also dealt a new blow at the weekend, as Curtis Jones suffered a groin injury in the 2-0 Premier League win over Fulham, and the midfielder could also miss the Merseyside derby with Everton this weekend.