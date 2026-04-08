Wednesday's Champions League results & roundup: Advantage Atletico Madrid as classy PSG claim commanding lead

By Ellis Stevens | 08 Apr 2026 22:00

The final two first legs in the 2025-26 Champions League quarter-finals took centre stage on Wednesday, with four of Europe's elite battling for the advantage ahead of the return fixtures.

Barcelona welcomed Atletico Madrid in an all-La Liga encounter, while holders Paris Saint-Germain faced Liverpool at the Parc des Princes.

Barcelona 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Advantage Atletico Madrid

Alexander Sørloth doubles Atletico’s lead at the Camp Nou ?



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Atletico Madrid secured the advantage in their quarter-final tie with an impressive 2-0 win against 10-man Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The hosts had been on top for almost the entirety of the first half before Pau Cubarsi was sent off just before the break, which served as a real turning point in the match.

After initially receiving a yellow card, VAR intervened and the referee opted to change the decision to a red card, with Cubarsi the last defender when he committed the foul.

Barcelona were immediately punished even further when Julian Alvarez curled in a stunning free-kick into the top right corner, giving Atletico Madrid the lead going into the half-time break.

Hansi Flick's side responded well once play resumed, continuing to create chances but ultimately failing to convert, and they were maid to pay for their missed opportunities with 20 minutes still to play.

Substitute Alexander Sorloth doubled Atletico Madrid's lead just 10 minutes after entering the pitch, and while Barcelona kept pushing for a way back into the match, the visitors managed to escape with the 2-0 advantage.

Diego Simeone, consequently, secured his first win at Camp Nou as Atletico Madrid manager, a remarkable record given his lengthy tenure at the helm.

Despite the victory, Atletico Madrid will remain wary of Barcelona's threat, especially as they lost to Barcelona just days before tonight's first-leg meeting in La Liga.

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Liverpool: Classy PSG claim commanding lead

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with incredible composure and PSG lead Liverpool 2-0 ?



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Paris Saint-Germain claimed a commanding 2-0 lead against Liverpool on Wednesday, securing a strong advantage going into the second leg at Anfield next week.

The reigning champions demonstrated their supreme quality throughout the night, while Liverpool appeared a side still reeling from their devastating 4-0 loss to Manchester City at the weekend.

PSG took full advantage of that vulnerability, pinning Liverpool in their own half for extended durations of the match and ultimately sealing a 2-0 lead ahead of next week's reverse fixture.

The defeat only increases the pressure on Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who has endured a tumultuous campaign this season, with his side repeatedly failing to impress.

While their defending has often been the main cause of criticism this term, especially following the weekend's 4-0 loss in the FA Cup, the most worrying aspect of tonight's performance will certainly be their lack of attacking presence.

For all of PSG's talent, they have shown they can be got at throughout the season, but Liverpool failed to impose themselves on the match, eventually leaving the Parc des Princes without even registering a shot on target.

Despite their overwhelming dominance, PSG's first came in fortunate fashion, with Desire Doue's strike deflecting and looping over Giorgi Mamardashvili, giving the hosts the lead after just 11 minutes.

Liverpool largely failed to impact the game from then on, with PSG dictating the tempo and having numerous chances, although the score still remained 1-0 at the break.

However, a moment of brilliance from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia just after the hour mark, skilfully rounding the goalkeeper and converting into the back of the net, saw PSG double their lead and seal the first-leg triumph.

PSG appeared to have Liverpool on the ropes in the final minutes of the encounter, but the Reds managed to survive without conceding another goal.

While the defeat certainly leaves Liverpool with a mountain to climb in the second leg, given their track record at Anfield over the years, Slot's side will still have belief that they can overturn the deficit and get back into the tie.