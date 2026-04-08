Wednesday's Champions League results & roundup: Advantage Atletico Madrid as classy PSG claim commanding lead

By |

Advantage Atletico Madrid as classy PSG claim commanding lead - Wednesday's Champions League roundup
© Iconsport / PRESSINPHOTO, PRESSINPHOTO SPORTS AGENCY

The final two first legs in the 2025-26 Champions League quarter-finals took centre stage on Wednesday, with four of Europe's elite battling for the advantage ahead of the return fixtures. 

Barcelona welcomed Atletico Madrid in an all-La Liga encounter, while holders Paris Saint-Germain faced Liverpool at the Parc des Princes.

Barcelona 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Advantage Atletico Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Liverpool: Classy PSG claim commanding lead

Paris Saint-Germain claimed a commanding 2-0 lead against Liverpool on Wednesday, securing a strong advantage going into the second leg at Anfield next week. 

The reigning champions demonstrated their supreme quality throughout the night, while Liverpool appeared a side still reeling from their devastating 4-0 loss to Manchester City at the weekend. 

PSG took full advantage of that vulnerability, pinning Liverpool in their own half for extended durations of the match and ultimately sealing a 2-0 lead ahead of next week's reverse fixture.

The defeat only increases the pressure on Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who has endured a tumultuous campaign this season, with his side repeatedly failing to impress. 

While their defending has often been the main cause of criticism this term, especially following the weekend's 4-0 loss in the FA Cup, the most worrying aspect of tonight's performance will certainly be their lack of attacking presence.

For all of PSG's talent, they have shown they can be got at throughout the season, but Liverpool failed to impose themselves on the match, eventually leaving the Parc des Princes without even registering a shot on target.

Despite their overwhelming dominance, PSG's first came in fortunate fashion, with Desire Doue's strike deflecting and looping over Giorgi Mamardashvili, giving the hosts the lead after just 11 minutes. 

Liverpool largely failed to impact the game from then on, with PSG dictating the tempo and having numerous chances, although the score still remained 1-0 at the break.

However, a moment of brilliance from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia just after the hour mark, skilfully rounding the goalkeeper and converting into the back of the net, saw PSG double their lead and seal the first-leg triumph. 

PSG appeared to have Liverpool on the ropes in the final minutes of the encounter, but the Reds managed to survive without conceding another goal. 

While the defeat certainly leaves Liverpool with a mountain to climb in the second leg, given their track record at Anfield over the years, Slot's side will still have belief that they can overturn the deficit and get back into the tie.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Barcelona related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe