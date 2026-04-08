Barcelona's Rafael Leao stance 'confirmed' as La Liga champions are offered 'transfer opportunity'

By Matt Law | 08 Apr 2026 19:27 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 19:30

Barcelona are reportedly not planning to make a move for AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao during this summer's transfer window despite their previous interest in the Portuguese.

The Catalan outfit were heavily linked with Leao in the summer of 2024 after failing to secure a deal for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, but Milan are believed to have been demanding €100m (£87m), making a switch to Camp Nou impossible for financial reasons.

According to SPORT, the situation has now changed drastically, with Barcelona being contacted over a possible move for the Portugal international this summer.

Hansi Flick's side have been made aware that Milan would be willing to let Leao leave for a transfer fee in the region of €50m (£43.5m), claims Corriere della Sera.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Barcelona 'not planning' summer move for Leao

However, it is understood that the La Liga champions are not preparing to move for the forward during this summer's transfer window despite being admirers of his talents.

Leao made the move to Milan from Lille in the summer of 2019, and he has represented the Italian giants on 285 occasions, scoring 80 goals and registered 64 assists.

This season, Leao has 10 goals and two assists in 25 appearances at club level, but a strained relationship with head coach Massimiliano Allegri could see the attacker leave this summer.

There has previously been suggestions of interest from the Premier League, but Barcelona are seemingly unlikely to battle for his services this summer.

Leao was only a late substitute in Milan's 1-0 defeat to Napoli on Monday, with the result leaving Allegri's side in third spot in the Serie A table, nine points behind leaders Inter Milan.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona 'expecting' to sign Rashford on a permanent deal

Barcelona are allegedly still expecting to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis from Manchester United this summer despite the recent speculation.

The Catalan outfit can purchase the England international for €30m (£26m) this summer, but there have recently been claims that the club are attempting to negotiate a lower price.

Rashford has scored 11 goals and registered 13 assists in 40 appearances for Barcelona during an impressive campaign, and the expectation is that he will join Hansi Flick's side on a long-term basis.