'Major update' issued on future of Man United attacker as number one option 'becomes clear'

By Matt Law | 08 Apr 2026 17:44 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 17:46

Borussia Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken has confirmed that his club are considering re-signing Jadon Sancho on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Sancho's contract with Manchester United is due to expire at the end of June, and it is highly unlikely that the Englishman will extend his deal with the 20-time English champions.

The 26-year-old has spent this season on loan at Aston Villa, representing Unai Emery's side on 31 occasions in all competitions, scoring once and providing three assists in the process.

Sancho has recently been linked with a return to Dortmund, and Ricken has revealed that bringing the Englishman back to the German club is being considered.

© Imago

Dortmund interested in re-signing Sancho this summer

“We’re currently looking at a lot of players and analysing them closely. We check whether they can make us better. We’re doing that with Jadon as well," Ricken told Bild.

“Of course, we are looking for an offensive player who brings quality, can help us immediately, and doesn’t require an unrealistic transfer fee.”

Sancho's best football of his career has come for Dortmund, representing the club on 158 occasions across two spells, scoring 53 goals and registering 67 assists in the process.

The forward was considered as one of the best young attackers in European football during his first spell at Dortmund between 2017 and 2021, with his form earning him a big-money switch to Man United, but his time with the Red Devils has been incredibly disappointing.

Sancho has only managed 12 goals and six assists in 83 matches for Man United, while he recently scored five goals and registered 10 assists in 41 games while on loan at Chelsea.

© Imago

Sancho has struggled during his time at Man United

The Blues had the option to sign Sancho on a long-term basis last summer but instead decided to pay a £5m penalty fee to avoid a permanent deal.

Villa will not be signing Sancho on a long-term deal, and a move to another English club is seen as unlikely, with Dortmund emerging as the clear favourites.

Sancho needs to leave Man United on a permanent basis for the sake of his career, and a return to Signal Iduna Park makes a lot of sense considering his previous success with BVB.