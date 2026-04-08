Real Madrid vs. Girona: Predicted XI for Alvaro Arbeloa's side in key La Liga showdown

By Matt Law | 08 Apr 2026 17:27 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 17:29

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa could make four changes to his starting side for Friday's La Liga clash with Girona in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos will be without the services of Rodrygo (knee), Thibaut Courtois (thigh) and Franco Mastantuono (suspended) for Friday's game, while Ferland Mendy (hamstring) faces a late fitness test before his availability is confirmed.

Real Madrid are seven points behind Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, so Arbeloa cannot afford to rest the likes of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

However, there are expected to be changes from the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, with Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Fran Garcia and Eduardo Camavinga potentially all being introduced into the XI at Bernabeu.

Jude Bellingham is expected to start next week's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern, so the Englishman is likely to receive more minutes off the bench here.

Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended for the second leg at Allianz Arena, so the Frenchman should start in the middle of the midfield.

Andriy Lunin will continue between the sticks due to the ongoing absence of Courtois.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; Vinicius, Mbappe