Real Madrid 1-2 Bayern Munich: Los Blancos head coach Alvaro Arbeloa defends Los Blancos ace after struggles in European defeat

By Matt Law | 08 Apr 2026 08:47 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 08:49

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has defended Alvaro Carreras after the defender's struggles in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Carreras had a difficult night against Bayern attacker Michael Olise, with the latter playing a vital role in the German champions recording a 2-1 victory in the first leg of their quarter-final.

The left-back's performance at Bernabeu has been widely criticised, but Arbeloa has branded the Spaniard "a fantastic player with a promising future and a great present".

“He faced one of the best players in the world, a winger having a spectacular season, and it’s not easy to go up against a player like that. My confidence in Alvaro remains intact," Arbeloa told reporters during his post-match press conference.

"He’s a fantastic player with a promising future and a great present. He’ll learn from today’s matchup, and that’s the challenge for any full-back.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Arbeloa defends "fantastic" Carreras after Bayern defeat

"Those of us who’ve been there know it. Defending players like this isn’t easy, and you always need help to stop them, especially when they play inverted, as they can go outside or inside. He’s a quick player with a lot of talent, so it’s never easy.”

Luis Diaz and Harry Kane scored either side of the half-time break to send Bayern two goals ahead in the tie, but Kylian Mbappe netted in the 74th minute to give Real Madrid a fighting chance of turning the tie around at Allianz Arena.

“This is a defeat we perhaps could have avoided in the second half with a bit more luck. We faced a great team, and we knew it," Arbeloa added.

"We made two mistakes, two turnovers, which we had discussed before the match and during halftime that we needed to avoid, and above all, be better prepared to close down if they occurred. Against this type of team, if you make these mistakes, you pay for them.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Mbappe's goal has given Real Madrid a fighting chance against Bayern in next week's second leg

"This is what we need to confront. It's clear that we scored a goal that gave us hope, and the pity was not converting one of the chances we had. It won't be easy, but if any team can win in Munich, it's Real Madrid.

"We have shown that we can hurt them and score goals. We had plenty of chances to score another goal. We will learn a lot from what happened and from how they played.

"We reached this stage practically without being able to prepare it on the pitch, which is not easy for a team like ours that isn't as polished as Bayern, who have been with their coach for a long time and know exactly what they want.

"With confidence in our players, we will go to Germany. Anyone who doesn't believe can stay in Madrid, because we are going all-in for the victory in Germany.”

Real Madrid will be bidding to avoid a third straight defeat in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Girona on Friday night.