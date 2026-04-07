Premier League heavyweight 'chase' Real Madrid’s French midfielder as Los Blancos 'stance' revealed

By Seye Omidiora | 07 Apr 2026 03:13 , Last updated: 07 Apr 2026 03:13

Liverpool are reportedly intensifying their long-standing interest in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of a pivotal summer transfer window.

The France international has been a target for the recruitment team at Anfield since his breakthrough at Rennes, with his versatility and technical quality viewed as ideal for the Premier League.

Arne Slot is keen to refresh his engine room following a challenging title defence that has seen the Reds fall into a competitive battle for Champions League qualification.

Reports in L'Equipe suggest that the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu may finally be open to a departure if a suitable proposal is received.

This potential shift in stance has placed several elite English clubs on high alert as they look to bolster their squads for the 2026-27 campaign.

Real Madrid 'stance' on Camavinga sale clarified

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to specialist Fabrizio Romano via One Football, has provided a significant update on the situation, confirming that while Camavinga is not being forced out, a summer exit is a realistic possibility.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that the Spanish giants do not consider the 23-year-old to be surplus to requirements but would evaluate a big-money offer if it met their valuation.

Several Premier League organisations have reportedly initiated contact to explore the conditions of a potential deal for the former Rennes prodigy.

A fee in the region of €50m (£43.6m) has been touted as a starting point, though this figure could escalate if a bidding war erupts between Europe’s wealthiest sides.

The midfielder remains an important part of the project in Madrid for now, meaning any suitor must present a compelling sporting and financial package to tempt him away.

Will Champions League football be crucial for Liverpool's reported pursuit?

© Imago

The success of Liverpool's rumoured pursuit likely hinges on their ability to secure a top-five finish and a return to Europe's premier club competition.

Camavinga is understood to prioritise playing at the highest level, making Champions League status a non-negotiable factor for any club hoping to secure his signature.

The Frenchman has struggled for consistent starts this term and was notably criticised for his performance in a 2-1 defeat at Mallorca.

Slot will be aware that adding a player of this pedigree would provide the tactical flexibility and energy needed to challenge for the domestic crown next season.

However, it remains to be seen if the Dutchman will be in charge, with the Reds not guaranteed to end in the top five after a dismal title defence this term.