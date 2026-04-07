PSG vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League first leg

By Ben Knapton | 07 Apr 2026 09:54 , Last updated: 07 Apr 2026 09:55

Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain and faltering Premier League winners Liverpool lock horns in Wednesday's tantalising quarter-final first leg in the French capital.

Les Parisiens earned a ticket to the last eight with an 8-2 aggregate annihilation of Chelsea in the last 16, while the Reds recovered from a first-leg setback against Galatasaray to triumph 4-1 over the Turkish titans.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the information you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does PSG vs. Liverpool kick off?

PSG vs. Liverpool will kick off at 8pm UK time on April 8, or 9pm local time in Paris.

The contest begins at the same time as another heavyweight quarter-final first leg - Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou.

Where is PSG vs. Liverpool being played?

PSG are welcoming Liverpool to the Parc des Princes, where Arne Slot's men stunned Les Parisiens with a 1-0 win in their 2024-25 last-16 first leg thanks to a Harvey Elliott effort.

However, Luis Enrique's men have since earned four wins and one draw from their last five UEFA home games against Premier League teams, most recently taking down Chelsea 5-2 in the last 16.

How to watch PSG vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

PSG vs. Liverpool has been selected for coverage on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK.

Paying subscribers can access TNT Sports 1 on channel numbers 413 (Sky), 521 (Virgin Media) and 408 (BT/EE TV).

Online streaming

The quarter-final first leg can also be streamed live on HBO Max, which recently replaced discovery+ as the official streaming partner of TNT Sports.

A TNT Sports subscription on HBO Max costs £33.99 a month, and the service can be accessed on phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be made available on the YouTube channels of TNT Sports and Liverpool, as well as the TNT Sports website.

The best bits will also be shown on Match of the Day, which begins at 10.40pm on BBC One on Wednesday evening.

What is at stake for PSG and Liverpool?

If Liverpool can hold out for a draw - or even better, claim a shock win at the Parc des Princes - the Premier League holders will be in with a brilliant chance of ending PSG's reign of European dominance ahead of the Anfield second leg.

The Reds are still on course to qualify for the 2026-27 UCL via their league placement, but without a Champions League trophy in the cabinet, many more will be calling for Arne Slot to receive his P45.

However, if things go pear-shaped for the Reds, Wednesday's game could be Mohamed Salah's last European away day in a Liverpool kit ahead of his exit from the club in the summer.

Meanwhile, PSG are bidding to extend their unbeaten run against English clubs to eight matches, and Warren Zaire-Emery is on the verge of making history; the 20-year-old will become the youngest player to reach 40 UCL appearances if he is involved in midweek.