PSG vs. Liverpool: Desire Doue joins exclusive list with Champions League strike against Arne Slot's side

By Matt Law | 08 Apr 2026 20:39 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 20:56

Desire Doue has joined an exclusive list with his goal in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League contest against Liverpool in the French capital.

The France international made the breakthrough in the 11th minute of the quarter-final first leg, with his deflected effort from distance dipping over Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Doue has joined an exclusive list of players who have scored 10 or more goals in the Champions League before turning 21 years old.

The 20-year-old has joined Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal on the list, showing how impressive he has been in the competition.

Players to score 10+ UEFA Champions League goals before turning 21:



◎ Erling Haaland

◎ Kylian Mbappe

◎ Karim Benzema

◎ Jude Bellingham

◎ Lamine Yamal

◉ Désiré Doué ?



An elite club. https://t.co/LnHh5DqDJ5 pic.twitter.com/S9Jps2OxGo — Squawka (@Squawka) April 8, 2026

PSG's Doue joins Mbappe, Yamal on exclusive list with goal vs. Liverpool

Doue has now been involved in 11 goals across 14 matches in the knockout round of the Champions League, scoring seven goals and registering four assists.

The Frenchman is on five goals and two assists in nine appearances in this season's Champions League, while he has struck five goals and registered four assists in 18 Ligue 1 games.

Doue made the move to PSG from Rennes in the summer of 2024, and he has scored 27 goals and registered 23 assists in 93 matches for the French champions.

The forward will be bidding to help his team win a second successive Champions League title this season, and Luis Enrique's side are already one goal ahead in the tie.

A deflection from Desire Doue's shot catches the goalkeeper out and PSG lead against Liverpool ?



? TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/En7rQrKtcS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 8, 2026

Doue could become a superstar in the coming years

Doue has shown his immense potential during the early stages of his career, and there is no question that he has the quality required to become a true superstar in the coming years.

The forward has saved his best performances for the Champions League this season, and he will also be hoping to be given the chance to represent France at this summer's World Cup.