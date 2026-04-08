PSG vs. Liverpool: Last chance for Arne Slot to salvage his job ahead of Champions League clash

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Apr 2026 13:04

Liverpool meet Paris Saint-Germain once again in the knockout round of the Champions League, and in a twist of deja vu, the first leg will be played away from home.

A late goal from Harvey Elliott had given Liverpool the edge in last season’s first leg, but PSG had the final say, eliminating Arne Slot’s side 4-1 on penalties at Anfield after the tie finished 1-1 in normal time.

Bowing out of Europe ultimately allowed Liverpool to sharpen their focus on domestic matters, and the reward was historic, as they clinched their 20th Premier League title, etching their name further into English football folklore.

Fast forward 12 months, and Slot will be desperate to exact revenge, although belief around the side is beginning to erode, and the ground beneath him appears increasingly unstable.

Liverpool have endured a cataclysmic campaign by their own lofty standards, and while Slot continues to retain the backing of his players, and perhaps sections of the hierarchy, the pressure to justify that faith is mounting with every passing week.

What has changed under Arne Slot for Liverpool?

© Iconsport / PA Images

The confidence born from a title-winning season prompted Liverpool to embark on an ambitious and expensive squad rebuild last summer, with the club investing over £445m in new arrivals.

Transfer records tumbled, expectations soared, and after winning their opening five league games, it seemed as though Liverpool would simply march towards another title.

What followed, however, was a sobering collapse, four consecutive Premier League defeats that exposed deeper structural issues. Doubts over Slot’s managerial acumen began to surface, the early season facade crumbled, and the cracks widened into something far more troubling.

Liverpool have now lost 15 matches across all competitions this season, a stark contrast to the relentless consistency that once defined them. The empire Jurgen Klopp built, brick by brick over nine transformative years, appears, at times, to have unravelled alarmingly quickly.

Even Anfield, once a fortress feared across Europe, has lost much of its aura. Three defeats and four draws at home have stripped away the intimidation factor, leaving behind an uncomfortable question: how long can the club continue to stand by their manager?

Liverpool's identity crisis under Arne Slot

© Imago

During the Klopp era, Liverpool experienced fluctuations in form, yet their identity never wavered. There was always clarity in approach, conviction in execution, and belief in the system.

The philosophy, famously labelled as gegenpressing, was only part of the story. What truly set Klopp’s side apart was their unyielding resilience, their refusal to accept defeat, qualities he proudly described as those of “mentality monsters.”

Late drama became a trademark. Klopp redefined the very notion of Fergie Time, turning it into an Anfield ritual, where games were never over until the final whistle, and often not even then.

It was chaotic, emotionally draining, and at times uncomfortable, yet irresistibly compelling. This was Liverpool’s identity, an intoxicating blend of chaos and belief, where even the most improbable victories felt inevitable.

In stark contrast, Slot’s Liverpool of 2025-26 have become predictable, alarmingly so. The frequency with which they concede late goals speaks volumes about their fragility, and underlines just how far they have regressed.

The football now appears pedestrian, lacking both imagination and urgency, and, perhaps most concerningly, the Dutchman seems bereft of solutions to arrest the decline.

Do or die match for Arne Slot?

© Iconsport / PA Images, Pressinphoto

Liverpool are widely expected to undergo significant changes in the summer, and failure to secure Champions League football could well bring Slot’s tenure to an abrupt end.

There are, however, flickers of hope. The Reds’ emphatic 4-0 victory over Galatasaray in the second leg, after a 1-0 defeat in Turkey, demonstrated that, on their day, they remain capable of producing performances of the highest calibre.

Yet inconsistency continues to undermine any optimism. Seven away defeats in the league, coupled with three losses to Manchester City, including a humbling 4-0 FA Cup defeat, have severely dented confidence in Slot’s ability to steady the ship.

Memories of Liverpool’s miraculous comeback against Barcelona, overturning a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3 on aggregate at Anfield, still linger. But recreating such heroics now feels increasingly improbable, given the current trajectory.

A heavy defeat in France would all but extinguish hopes of silverware this season, and even if Slot manages to secure qualification for next year’s Champions League, the club may still look elsewhere in search of a more convincing long term leader.

Ultimately, this tie against PSG represents more than just another European fixture, it is a defining moment in Arne Slot’s tenure. In football, redemption is often only one performance away, but so too is the end.

For Slot, this is no longer merely about progression in the Champions League, it is about survival.