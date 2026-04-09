Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs Bristol City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 09 Apr 2026 14:51 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 14:55

Bidding to extend their unbeaten run to five games and leapfrog their Saturday opponents in the process, Queens Park Rangers welcome Bristol City to Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon in a Championship midtable clash.

The Rs’ slim hopes of breaking into the top six took a hit following a draw away to Preston North End on Monday, while the Robins made it two wins from two under Roy Hodgson with a narrow victory over Sheffield United.

Match preview

Following a 15th-place finish last season, Julien Stephan's arrival sparked hopes of improvement and even a potential push for promotion.

Although Rangers sit higher than last season, a finish in the playoff places appears unlikely with just five games remaining.

After 41 matches under Stephan, the London side have accumulated 57 points, sitting seven points behind sixth-placed Wrexham.

Recent form has given Rangers reason for optimism, however, as they come into Saturday’s clash unbeaten in four, including impressive wins over Leicester City, Portsmouth, and Watford, before their latest stalemate on Bank Holiday Monday.

A win on Saturday would see them extend that streak to five games unbeaten, as well as six without defeat against the Robins, and secure a league double over Bristol City for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

© Imago

As for Bristol City, their end of season run-in has been sparked into life since the return of Roy Hodgson after 44 years away from Ashton Gate.

The veteran manager returned to the dugout as Robins boss with a 2-1 win over Charlton, the first time he had taken them on in his career, before following it up with an impressive win over Sheffield United that marked a first win at home since 24 January.

Taking the lead after 23 minutes through a Mark Sykes strike, Bristol City were able to hold on after a barrage of attacks from the Blades attack and also earn a first clean sheet in 12 games, the same match as their last home win.

With five matches remaining under Hodgson, a win on Saturday would see him match his total league victories from his 20-game stint as Robins boss in the 1981-82 season.

Their remaining fixtures include a trip to Loftus Road, followed by clashes against Norwich City, Southampton, Birmingham City, and Stoke City, where they will aim to keep their slim hopes of consecutive top-six finishes alive.

The two sides lock horns for the second time this season after a late Paul Smyth goal completed a second-half comeback at Ashton Gate back in October.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

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Bristol City Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago

Queens Park Rangers may name the same XI once again after sustaining no further injuries last time out and hopeful of keeping their good run of form alive.

However, the Rs remain without Ziyad Larkeche, Nicolas Madsen, Ilias Chair and Karamoko Dembele.

Jake Clarke-Salter could be one change Stephan opts for in defence, with the centre-back potentially pairing Irish international Jimmy Dunne.

As Hodgson and his visiting Bristol City team, he was apparently unaware of how bad the injury crisis was at the club and will be glad to know his side did not sustain further injuries last time out.

Despite that, they remain badly hit and will still be without Rob Dickie, Rob Atkinson, George Tanner and Luke McNally.

The former England and Liverpool manager has retained a back four since his return, replacing the back five system preferred by Gerhard Struber, and is expected to continue with it

Noah Eile, who scored in their win at the Valley, will keep his spot at the back alongside make shift right-back Jason Knight.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Walsh; Clarke-Salter, Dunne, Edwards, Norrington-Davies; Vale, Hayden, Varane, Smyth; Kolli, Kone

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Knight, Eile, N. Borges, Pring; Bird, Randell; Sykes, Twine, Armstrong; Riis

We say: Queens Park Rangers 2-2 Bristol City

Bristol City have taken more points than any other side since Hodgson’s return, but will know face a tough test against an in-form Rangers team.

With that in mind, we expect a closely fought contest with the pair playing out a high-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.