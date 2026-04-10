Michael Carrick future: Man United head coach sends clear message to club chiefs ahead of major decision

By Matt Law | 10 Apr 2026 19:08 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 19:11

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has insisted that he can deal with the pressure of being in charge of the 20-time English champions.

Carrick was brought in by Man United in January following the departure of Ruben Amorim, and the 44-year-old has performed brilliantly at the helm.

The Englishman has guided Man United to seven wins from 10 matches, which has left them in third spot in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea.

A decision on Carrick's future is yet to be made, but he is viewed as the favourite to be handed the job on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign.

Carrick represented the Red Devils as a player between 2006 and 2018, and the former midfielder believes that he can handle the pressure of being in charge of the club.

© Iconsport / Matchday Images Limited

Carrick insists he can handle pressure of being Man United head coach

"There are parts of [what comes with being Manchester United manager] – and I am not being blasé when I say it – that I have known for so long," Carrick tells Sky Sports News.

"The pressure is something I have lived with for a long time. What's expected here, how to go about achieving things, the amount of support we have, and the scrutiny is something that becomes normal after a while. It does not feel as big as it probably looks from the outside for me personally.

"I understand the situation, and where we were at when we came back in January, the plan for the rest of the season and the possibilities in the summer. I don't think that's changed.

"Things will get sorted when they get sorted. For me it's just about doing the best job that we can and plan for the future and the good of the club and the players in the squad. I am not coming to get through to the end of the season and deal with what's next.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Carrick is the favourite to become Man United's permanent head coach this summer

"I think it's important we make a plan and follow that through for the squad to get stronger. If I am part of it then I am part of it. If not, then that is the situation I walked into."

When asked about potentially becoming the first English manager to win a Premier League title, Carrick said: "I'd love that to be the case. "At some point you'd like to think it would happen. For whatever reason it hasn't. Timing is important.

"We had a manager here for quite a period of time who was definitely not English but hugely successful.

"If it got to the stage and that was me, that would be amazing. That's got to be the goal at some point for this football club, to be back to winning league titles. It is where we want to be."

Man United will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford on Monday night.