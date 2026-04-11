Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Atletico Madrid: Raphinha, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen latest

By Matt Law | 11 Apr 2026 19:14

Barcelona will be bidding to produce a famous Champions League turnaround when they head to Atletico Madrid for the second leg of their quarter-final on Tuesday night.

The Catalan outfit are trailing 2-0 from the first leg of their last-eight clash, with Atletico putting in a famous performance at Camp Nou last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Atletico, who will be protecting a two-goal lead in the tie on home soil.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Osasuna)

Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury while representing Brazil during the March international break, and the attacker will be on the sidelines until the start of next month.

© Imago

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this year - the Denmark international's contract is also due to expire at the end of the campaign, so he may have played his last game for the club.

Marc Bernal

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 14 (vs. Atletico)

Bernal remains a doubt for the second leg with Atletico, as he battles to recover from an ankle issue that he suffered against Atletico in the league on April 4.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona do not have any suspension issues for this match.